Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:44 pm
charlie63wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1183
Marco Silva's comments on the 'impossible' situation of Hull City and Hull FC ground sharing illustrate something I have thought would rear it's head sooner or later at Wigan, Huddersfield or Hull. It has been muted before at Hull of course. It may well just end up being hot air but I feel that there is always insecurity when you are the smaller partner in a share like this. I am sick of our ground situation like we all are but I am equally sick of snide comments from various quarters (I am not referring to Hull fans necessarily here) re our ground, especially when 3 top clubs share this potentially precarious situation. And I resent out SL position being the first to be questioned when situations like this exist.

Re: Marco Silva & groundsharing

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:53 am
The Avenger
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3477
Have you got a link to his comments

Re: Marco Silva & groundsharing

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 10:24 am
FickleFingerOfFate
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 1993
There's an article on the BBC Sport football website.

Re: Marco Silva & groundsharing

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 11:00 am
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1469
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/39245451

:thumb:
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.

Re: Marco Silva & groundsharing

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 11:08 am
Slugger McBatt
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 4996
Location: Over there
I understand Silva's view.

Imagine being told that you are going to manage in the elite tier of the most watched football league in the world, and that your team plays in a modern stadium, and then find the pitch churned up. When you question it, someone says, "oh, it's a provincial version of rugby played by guys who earn less in a year than your guys do in a week", you're bound to question it.

I'm surprised Sky aren't being more pro-active. Both games complained of, Wigan and Hull, were Sky games. The fixture planners should be more sensible in not planning them that way, and I'm suprised that the Sky rugby people aren't being told by the football lot that they can't show a game if played the day before a Premier league game. At least that way it allows the game to be played on a Sunday.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Re: Marco Silva & groundsharing

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 11:41 am
The Avenger
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3477
I understand his feelings, I don't think soccer should be played in Rugby League stadiums they have the money to buy players costing £30 Million and to pay wages of £4million and above to multiple players in their squad. They should be forced to build their own stadiums and not try to dominate a Council owned facility.

Re: Marco Silva & groundsharing

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 5:16 pm
Spookdownunder

Joined: Wed Jun 15, 2016 11:51 pm
Posts: 90
I think he's right!

They should go and get their own stadium... soccer spoils the pitch for the proper sport!

Users browsing this forum: 4foxsake, 60sCat, bigalf, Bigboff, Bing [Bot], caslad75, cocker, coco the fullback, djcool, Dreadnaught, Eastern Wildcat, Emley Cat, FickleFingerOfFate, Finbar, Fozzysalforddevil, jakeyg95, Jizzer, Kevs Head, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, Kiyan, Mable_Syrup, MashPotatoes, moxi1, newgroundb4wakey, Pat Bateman, PHe, RDM, rlbet, Rumour13, scott-the-red, Slugger McBatt, The Dreadnought, TheButcher, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wotsupcas and 495 guests

c}