I understand Silva's view.



Imagine being told that you are going to manage in the elite tier of the most watched football league in the world, and that your team plays in a modern stadium, and then find the pitch churned up. When you question it, someone says, "oh, it's a provincial version of rugby played by guys who earn less in a year than your guys do in a week", you're bound to question it.



I'm surprised Sky aren't being more pro-active. Both games complained of, Wigan and Hull, were Sky games. The fixture planners should be more sensible in not planning them that way, and I'm suprised that the Sky rugby people aren't being told by the football lot that they can't show a game if played the day before a Premier league game. At least that way it allows the game to be played on a Sunday.