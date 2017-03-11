Marco Silva's comments on the 'impossible' situation of Hull City and Hull FC ground sharing illustrate something I have thought would rear it's head sooner or later at Wigan, Huddersfield or Hull. It has been muted before at Hull of course. It may well just end up being hot air but I feel that there is always insecurity when you are the smaller partner in a share like this. I am sick of our ground situation like we all are but I am equally sick of snide comments from various quarters (I am not referring to Hull fans necessarily here) re our ground, especially when 3 top clubs share this potentially precarious situation. And I resent out SL position being the first to be questioned when situations like this exist.