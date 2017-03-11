WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull FC

Hull FC

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 9:01 pm
wakeytrin
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2429
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Piece on BBC Sport website that Hull football want ground share with Hull FC to stop.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: Hull FC

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 9:04 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6068
Simple solution. The Tigers can bog off then.

Re: Hull FC

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 10:48 pm
wakeyrule
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1215
First candidate for relocating then, after all there's another team in Hull that own their own ground. They could move to another city without a RL team - Newcastle for example - and build the expansionist dream.

Re: Hull FC

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:02 pm
Her in doors
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 13, 2014 5:32 pm
Posts: 121
Location: Never far from the kitchen sink
I think you might find there is a team in Newcastle already :roll:

Re: Hull FC

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:04 pm
Upanunder

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 81
I don't blame them, all that milk they keep rolling in to the pitch can't be doing the grass any good

Re: Hull FC

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:05 pm
djcool
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon May 02, 2005 11:29 am
Posts: 2273
Location: Halifax
Wasn't Gateshead already merged with Hull FC?
http://twitter.com/djcool62

Re: Hull FC

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:06 pm
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9027
Location: wakefield
Do the football team have a say? Is it their ground?
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Hull FC

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:15 pm
cosmicat
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Nov 14, 2014 7:09 pm
Posts: 499
No rugby first then football ?

Re: Hull FC

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:46 pm
wakeyrule
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1215
Her in doors wrote:
I think you might find there is a team in Newcastle already :roll:

:oops: :DRUNK:

Re: Hull FC

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:53 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6068
PopTart wrote:
Do the football team have a say? Is it their ground?


Council owned I think. Both FC and the Tigers are tenants.

Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




c}