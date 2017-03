I've just driven past Dewsbury's ground so i decided to pop in for a look as I've not been for a couple of years.



WOW



They have created something special there now, they have extended the standing area behind the sticks and look to have built new ticket offices there. They have a small 4G pitch set up for 2 lots of 5-a-side at a time, and a full size area which looks like it will be set up as a permanent 4G rugby pitch. They have tons of parking and what looks like ample space for further future development. They really have got it right for a small club. I always felt it was one of the better stadiums in the championship, but with the addition of these extra facilities they really are punching above their weight! Hopefully one day, we could have something similar to what they have