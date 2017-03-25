|
I am still waiting for a reply to the email I sent a while ago asking for clarification of the ground issue.
Sat Mar 25, 2017 3:46 pm
j.c wrote:
Amongst others, Andy Burnham (MP) & ex copper Trevor Barton (MBE)
The run down on wiki doesn't do these people justice,the project was years in the making before concrete was finally being poured.Give Trevor a quick email to see if he can give you a link to the early days of the project.
Thanks JC I'll do that. Is his email in the public domain?
Sun Mar 26, 2017 10:44 am
Yesterday afternoon I was speaking with my neighbour, and he was asking me about the tennis courts and crazy golf in the park and it closing.
We then also started talking about golf club, Wakefield Trinity and the state of the city in general.
He is foreign but has lived and worked in Wakefield for 25 years and has seen how the city has ran into decline.
He said he couldnt believe the severity of some of the cost cuts, especially when he was saying that Box is rumoured to be on £400k per year, and that some cleaners working for the counncil were on £28k per year and were relatives.
One thing he did say on top of this, was how corrupt they were and that they need reporting, to Whitehall. He has actually tried to make a complaint, but found Peter Box extremely rude.
Dont know if anyone has done this at all, or whether it is worth doing, not just for our stadium, but for the good of our city.
Sun Mar 26, 2017 11:34 am
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
especially when he was saying that Box is rumoured to be on £400k per year, .
In all fairness to Box he is on nothing like that. His official council wage is on the website and he has a lot of other perks which can't easily be found out about. He also probably draws a wage for being chair of the combined authorities. I seem to think his basic WMDC wage is around £50K.
However he still draws a decent income for delivering a very poor service to the public of Wakefield. In my opinion its not money that drives the man it is power he thrives on and when you get to see the real box he is a bully, every labour councillor is scared stiff of him and none of them have the guts to challenge a single thing he demands.
Sun Mar 26, 2017 12:21 pm
Prince Buster wrote:
In all fairness to Box he is on nothing like that. His official council wage is on the website and he has a lot of other perks which can't easily be found out about. He also probably draws a wage for being chair of the combined authorities. I seem to think his basic WMDC wage is around £50K.
However he still draws a decent income for delivering a very poor service to the public of Wakefield. In my opinion its not money that drives the man it is power he thrives on and when you get to see the real box he is a bully, every labour councillor is scared stiff of him and none of them have the guts to challenge a single thing he demands.
The Chief Exec of WMDC (Joanne Rooney) earned £175,000 in 2015, so I think £50,000 for the council leader could be a little under the mark ??
Sun Mar 26, 2017 2:56 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
The Chief Exec of WMDC (Joanne Rooney) earned £175,000 in 2015, so I think £50,000 for the council leader could be a little under the mark ??
Check it out yourself if you don't believe me. Remember the CEO is a paid officer where Box is only an elected councillor.
All the council wages are on the website, they then get a bonus if they get on the cabinet and Box gets a further bonus for being the leader. His wage is no where near as much as the CEO.
Sun Mar 26, 2017 5:58 pm
Funny someone should mention Harriers.
I walked theough the park earlier today and just cant quite help thinking back to when we were hoping to move into the park. I can't quite remember in the plans just exactly our ground would have been located.
As I past the running track, gym and skateboard park, couldnt help but notice the amount of area that part of the park holds. Couldnt help but think couldnt this be developed to incorporate us and Wakefield Harriers.
Sun Mar 26, 2017 7:44 pm
Box is on way above 50k your looking at 150k at least!
Sun Mar 26, 2017 8:30 pm
newgroundb4cas wrote:
Box is on way above 50k your looking at 150k at least!
Here's his allowances for Feb this year.
Box, Peter
Travel & Public Transport Expenses 476.50
Members Basic Allowance 954.38
Members Special Responsibility Allowance 2,912.09
Members Basic Supplement Travel 41.00
Conference Expenses 183.33
Total 4,567.30
So a rough guide I guess he's on around around £55k per annnum
Sun Mar 26, 2017 8:52 pm
The Devil's Advocate wrote:
Here's his allowances for Feb this year.
Box, Peter
Travel & Public Transport Expenses 476.50
Members Basic Allowance 954.38
Members Special Responsibility Allowance 2,912.09
Members Basic Supplement Travel 41.00
Conference Expenses 183.33
Total 4,567.30
So a rough guide I guess he's on around around £55k per annnum
Plus the brown envelopes
