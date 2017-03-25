Yesterday afternoon I was speaking with my neighbour, and he was asking me about the tennis courts and crazy golf in the park and it closing.



We then also started talking about golf club, Wakefield Trinity and the state of the city in general.



He is foreign but has lived and worked in Wakefield for 25 years and has seen how the city has ran into decline.



He said he couldnt believe the severity of some of the cost cuts, especially when he was saying that Box is rumoured to be on £400k per year, and that some cleaners working for the counncil were on £28k per year and were relatives.



One thing he did say on top of this, was how corrupt they were and that they need reporting, to Whitehall. He has actually tried to make a complaint, but found Peter Box extremely rude.



Dont know if anyone has done this at all, or whether it is worth doing, not just for our stadium, but for the good of our city.