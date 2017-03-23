j.c wrote: It was a monumental effort by a hand full of people who care about Leighs half of Wigan Borough

Leigh East giving up their home which freed up a lot of land which is now a £50millon mental health unit.

Leigh harriers sold their home to a house building company and moved to the lsv site

Acres of land on the lsv site sold to barretswho have built hundreds of houses and flats.

Sport England money

Education money

Health money

Thanks for that JC. Who are the people you refer to, in particular their jobs. I am interested in just how the mechanics of that worked. We probably have all those components in Wakefield and, from what I have read on here, a Trust working it's cahunas off, some of whom maybe rolling their eyes at my questions, but I'm afraid I am not in their loop and am pig sick of the indifference/ deliberate derailing of our project by our local authority, whichever it is. It is monumentally frustrating to visit LSV and se how it could be, not only or Rugby League in Wakefield but for the entire community and other sports. If I could transplant a project that would be it. A nearby park and countryside, other sports, a supermarket a pub and hotel. The entire community benefits from that area and it angers me that the quality of life of people in our city takes 2nd place to a massive shoe box at Newmarket in our area. I would love to see how the events unfolded in Leigh and who/ how people were brought together to do that. Forgive me Trustees, I am sure you've probably been here but I don't like sitting by anymore. Is there anything we can take from this?