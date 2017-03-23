WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Update On Stadium

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Update On Stadium

 
Post a reply

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 7:02 pm
normycat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 14, 2006 8:38 pm
Posts: 656
If there was a like button I would have liked prince busters play on words.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 8:44 pm
charlie63wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1221
This is probably old news to most of you but I was just pondering on how on earth Leigh managed to get the Sports Village going, so the usual Wikipedia consultation was made. Wigan Council...owners of the ground and complex. One tries to remain positive but the contrast to our situation and wonderful Council really is a bit depressing to say the least

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:12 am
j.c Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6747
    charlie63wildcat wrote:
    This is probably old news to most of you but I was just pondering on how on earth Leigh managed to get the Sports Village going, so the usual Wikipedia consultation was made. Wigan Council...owners of the ground and complex. One tries to remain positive but the contrast to our situation and wonderful Council really is a bit depressing to say the least


    It was a monumental effort by a hand full of people who care about Leighs half of Wigan Borough
    Leigh East giving up their home which freed up a lot of land which is now a £50millon mental health unit.
    Leigh harriers sold their home to a house building company and moved to the lsv site
    Acres of land on the lsv site sold to barretswho have built hundreds of houses and flats.
    Sport England money
    Education money
    Health money
    I think the sale of Barla land was part of it
    22/03/2013
    Get LEIGH outta wigan

    Re: Update On Stadium

    Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:43 am
    atomic User avatar
    Bronze RLFANS Member
    Bronze RLFANS Member

    Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
    Posts: 3057
    j.c wrote:
      It was a monumental effort by a hand full of people who care about Leighs half of Wigan Borough
      Leigh East giving up their home which freed up a lot of land which is now a £50millon mental health unit.
      Leigh harriers sold their home to a house building company and moved to the lsv site
      Acres of land on the lsv site sold to barretswho have built hundreds of houses and flats.
      Sport England money
      Education money
      Health money
      I think the sale of Barla land was part of it


      Who owned what? LSV is a consortium of seperate ententies,not simply a handful of people.
      Image

      Re: Update On Stadium

      Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 2:05 am
      j.c Silver RLFANS Member
      Silver RLFANS Member

      Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
      Posts: 6747
      atomic wrote:
      Who owned what? LSV is a consortium of seperate ententies,not simply a handful of people.

      You just asked a question and then answered it yourself
      22/03/2013
      Get LEIGH outta wigan

      Re: Update On Stadium

      Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 8:28 am
      Nickward86 Stevo's Armpit

      Joined: Mon Feb 20, 2017 7:54 pm
      Posts: 13
      Forgive me for being a bit thick here but i have been reading various threads and other articles from the web and i just don't get what MC thinks he is going to achieve by taking the club out of the WMDC area.
      I read a interview of Longo at fev and he says that MC thinks a move to fev would weaken our position, but he doesn't see that being the case and to be honest neither do i.
      So basically can anyone on here tell me what MC is hoping to achieve, does he think if we go to Dewsbury Wakefield council will turn round and say please don't go here's 15m get yourself a new ground, because I don't, i just think they will be glad to be shut of us.
      Answers on a postcard please haha.

      Re: Update On Stadium

      Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:37 am
      Wildthing User avatar
      100% League Network
      100% League Network

      Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
      Posts: 10970
      Location: The City of Wakefield
      Nickward86 wrote:
      Forgive me for being a bit thick here but i have been reading various threads and other articles from the web and i just don't get what MC thinks he is going to achieve by taking the club out of the WMDC area.
      I read a interview of Longo at fev and he says that MC thinks a move to fev would weaken our position, but he doesn't see that being the case and to be honest neither do i.
      So basically can anyone on here tell me what MC is hoping to achieve, does he think if we go to Dewsbury Wakefield council will turn round and say please don't go here's 15m get yourself a new ground, because I don't, i just think they will be glad to be shut of us.
      Answers on a postcard please haha.


      Mail him at the club and ask him, we can only summise.
      TRINITY Wildcats.

      Re: Update On Stadium

      Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:45 am
      MashPotatoes Strong-running second rower
      Strong-running second rower

      Joined: Sun Jul 06, 2014 9:52 am
      Posts: 371
      Nickward86 wrote:
      Forgive me for being a bit thick here but i have been reading various threads and other articles from the web and i just don't get what MC thinks he is going to achieve by taking the club out of the WMDC area.
      I read a interview of Longo at fev and he says that MC thinks a move to fev would weaken our position, but he doesn't see that being the case and to be honest neither do i.
      So basically can anyone on here tell me what MC is hoping to achieve, does he think if we go to Dewsbury Wakefield council will turn round and say please don't go here's 15m get yourself a new ground, because I don't, i just think they will be glad to be shut of us.
      Answers on a postcard please haha.


      Maybe he thinks sharing a ground outside Wakefield will soften the blow when he sells the Franchise to Toronto for a paltry 2 million ? Just a thought.

      Re: Update On Stadium

      Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:56 am
      charlie63wildcat Free-scoring winger
      Free-scoring winger

      Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
      Posts: 1221
      j.c wrote:
        It was a monumental effort by a hand full of people who care about Leighs half of Wigan Borough
        Leigh East giving up their home which freed up a lot of land which is now a £50millon mental health unit.
        Leigh harriers sold their home to a house building company and moved to the lsv site
        Acres of land on the lsv site sold to barretswho have built hundreds of houses and flats.
        Sport England money
        Education money
        Health money
        I think the sale of Barla land was part of it

        Thanks for that JC. Who are the people you refer to, in particular their jobs. I am interested in just how the mechanics of that worked. We probably have all those components in Wakefield and, from what I have read on here, a Trust working it's cahunas off, some of whom maybe rolling their eyes at my questions, but I'm afraid I am not in their loop and am pig sick of the indifference/ deliberate derailing of our project by our local authority, whichever it is. It is monumentally frustrating to visit LSV and se how it could be, not only or Rugby League in Wakefield but for the entire community and other sports. If I could transplant a project that would be it. A nearby park and countryside, other sports, a supermarket a pub and hotel. The entire community benefits from that area and it angers me that the quality of life of people in our city takes 2nd place to a massive shoe box at Newmarket in our area. I would love to see how the events unfolded in Leigh and who/ how people were brought together to do that. Forgive me Trustees, I am sure you've probably been here but I don't like sitting by anymore. Is there anything we can take from this?
        Previous

        Who is online

        Users browsing this forum: ball-in-hand, Big lads mate, BLUEJAYWAY, charlie63wildcat, comeontrinity, Don Fox Fan 1, DonniCat, imwakefieldtillidie, MashPotatoes, MSNbot Media, poplar cats alive, steadygetyerboots-on, TRB, TrinFanX, TrinityIHC, wakefield1990, wakeytrin, Willzay and 269 guests

        Quick Reply

        Subject: Message:
           
        Post a reply

        Return to Wakefield Trinity




        All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

        Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

        RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

        Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
        POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
        4,542,6502,27175,8814,491 (28-03-2016)
        Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
        DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
        YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
        R
        L
        F
        A
        N
        A
        L
        Y
        T
        I
        C
        S


        Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
        Change these prefs/or turn this off...

        FIXTURES/RESULTS

        W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
        Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
        Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
        Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
        Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
        Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
        Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
        Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
        Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
        W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
        W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
        L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
        L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
        L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
        L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
        L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
        W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
        L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
        W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
        L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
        W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
        W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
        L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
        L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
        L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
        W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
        L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
        Tab two Tab three

        Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
        LOGIN HERE
        or REGISTER for more features!.
          Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
        NRL-R4
        		MANLY
        v
        		CANTERBURY
        TV
        		  
          Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
        NRL-R4
        		PARRAMATTA
        v
        		CRONULLA
        TV
        		  
          Sat 25th Mar : 10:00
        NRL-R4
        		GOLD COAST
        v
        		NQL COWBOYS
        TV
        		  
          Sat 25th Mar : 15:00
        CH1-R3
        		LONDON
        v
        		COVENTY  
          Sat 25th Mar : 18:30
        CH1-R3
        		BARROW
        v
        		HEMEL  
          Sun 26th Mar : 06:00
        NRL-R4
        		WESTS
        v
        		MELBOURNE
        TV
        		  
          Sun 26th Mar : 08:30
        NRL-R4
        		ST GEORGE
        v
        		NZ WARRIORS
        TV
        		  
          Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
        CH-R7
        		HULL KR
        v
        		HALIFAX  
          Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
        CH1-R3
        		DONCASTER
        v
        		OXFORD  
          Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
        CH-R7
        		BRADFORD
        v
        		DEWSBURY  
          Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
        CH1-R3
        		KEIGHLEY
        v
        		TORONTO
        TV
        		  
          Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
        CH1-R3
        		HUNSLET
        v
        		WHITEHAVEN  
          Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
        CH1-R3
        		WORKINGTON
        v
        		GLOUC  
          Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
        CH-R7
        		SWINTON
        v
        		SHEFFIELD  
          Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
        CH-R7
        		LONDON
        v
        		ROCHDALE  














        c}