If there was a like button I would have liked prince busters play on words.
This is probably old news to most of you but I was just pondering on how on earth Leigh managed to get the Sports Village going, so the usual Wikipedia consultation was made. Wigan Council...owners of the ground and complex. One tries to remain positive but the contrast to our situation and wonderful Council really is a bit depressing to say the least
It was a monumental effort by a hand full of people who care about Leighs half of Wigan Borough
Leigh East giving up their home which freed up a lot of land which is now a £50millon mental health unit.
Leigh harriers sold their home to a house building company and moved to the lsv site
Acres of land on the lsv site sold to barretswho have built hundreds of houses and flats.
Sport England money
Education money
Health money
I think the sale of Barla land was part of it
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan
Who owned what? LSV is a consortium of seperate ententies,not simply a handful of people.
You just asked a question and then answered it yourself
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan
Forgive me for being a bit thick here but i have been reading various threads and other articles from the web and i just don't get what MC thinks he is going to achieve by taking the club out of the WMDC area.
I read a interview of Longo at fev and he says that MC thinks a move to fev would weaken our position, but he doesn't see that being the case and to be honest neither do i.
So basically can anyone on here tell me what MC is hoping to achieve, does he think if we go to Dewsbury Wakefield council will turn round and say please don't go here's 15m get yourself a new ground, because I don't, i just think they will be glad to be shut of us.
Answers on a postcard please haha.
Mail him at the club and ask him, we can only summise.
TRINITY Wildcats.
Maybe he thinks sharing a ground outside Wakefield will soften the blow when he sells the Franchise to Toronto for a paltry 2 million ? Just a thought.
Thanks for that JC. Who are the people you refer to, in particular their jobs. I am interested in just how the mechanics of that worked. We probably have all those components in Wakefield and, from what I have read on here, a Trust working it's cahunas off, some of whom maybe rolling their eyes at my questions, but I'm afraid I am not in their loop and am pig sick of the indifference/ deliberate derailing of our project by our local authority, whichever it is. It is monumentally frustrating to visit LSV and se how it could be, not only or Rugby League in Wakefield but for the entire community and other sports. If I could transplant a project that would be it. A nearby park and countryside, other sports, a supermarket a pub and hotel. The entire community benefits from that area and it angers me that the quality of life of people in our city takes 2nd place to a massive shoe box at Newmarket in our area. I would love to see how the events unfolded in Leigh and who/ how people were brought together to do that. Forgive me Trustees, I am sure you've probably been here but I don't like sitting by anymore. Is there anything we can take from this?
