Forgive me for being a bit thick here but i have been reading various threads and other articles from the web and i just don't get what MC thinks he is going to achieve by taking the club out of the WMDC area.

I read a interview of Longo at fev and he says that MC thinks a move to fev would weaken our position, but he doesn't see that being the case and to be honest neither do i.

So basically can anyone on here tell me what MC is hoping to achieve, does he think if we go to Dewsbury Wakefield council will turn round and say please don't go here's 15m get yourself a new ground, because I don't, i just think they will be glad to be shut of us.

Answers on a postcard please haha.