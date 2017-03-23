charlie63wildcat wrote: This is probably old news to most of you but I was just pondering on how on earth Leigh managed to get the Sports Village going, so the usual Wikipedia consultation was made. Wigan Council...owners of the ground and complex. One tries to remain positive but the contrast to our situation and wonderful Council really is a bit depressing to say the least

It was a monumental effort by a hand full of people who care about Leighs half of Wigan BoroughLeigh East giving up their home which freed up a lot of land which is now a £50millon mental health unit.Leigh harriers sold their home to a house building company and moved to the lsv siteAcres of land on the lsv site sold to barretswho have built hundreds of houses and flats.Sport England moneyEducation moneyHealth moneyI think the sale of Barla land was part of it