Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 7:02 pm
normycat

If there was a like button I would have liked prince busters play on words.

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 8:44 pm
charlie63wildcat

This is probably old news to most of you but I was just pondering on how on earth Leigh managed to get the Sports Village going, so the usual Wikipedia consultation was made. Wigan Council...owners of the ground and complex. One tries to remain positive but the contrast to our situation and wonderful Council really is a bit depressing to say the least

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:12 am
j.c

    charlie63wildcat wrote:
    This is probably old news to most of you but I was just pondering on how on earth Leigh managed to get the Sports Village going, so the usual Wikipedia consultation was made. Wigan Council...owners of the ground and complex. One tries to remain positive but the contrast to our situation and wonderful Council really is a bit depressing to say the least


    It was a monumental effort by a hand full of people who care about Leighs half of Wigan Borough
    Leigh East giving up their home which freed up a lot of land which is now a £50millon mental health unit.
    Leigh harriers sold their home to a house building company and moved to the lsv site
    Acres of land on the lsv site sold to barretswho have built hundreds of houses and flats.
    Sport England money
    Education money
    Health money
    I think the sale of Barla land was part of it
    22/03/2013
    Get LEIGH outta wigan

    Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:43 am
    atomic

    j.c wrote:
      It was a monumental effort by a hand full of people who care about Leighs half of Wigan Borough
      Leigh East giving up their home which freed up a lot of land which is now a £50millon mental health unit.
      Leigh harriers sold their home to a house building company and moved to the lsv site
      Acres of land on the lsv site sold to barretswho have built hundreds of houses and flats.
      Sport England money
      Education money
      Health money
      I think the sale of Barla land was part of it


      Who owned what? LSV is a consortium of seperate ententies,not simply a handful of people.
      Image
