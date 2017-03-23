|
ball-in-hand wrote:
Every body keep your mouth shut and turn off your Keep boards and we will get what we want... Or not. Just don't embarrass our elected representatives..... And we might be allowed to share Castlefords shiny new ground BOX Stadium!
No body is asking that you keep your mouth shut, by all means feel free to say what you want and embarass any elected representatives you want to but don't expect Trust Members to come on here and blab everthing, at least not yet.
All I ask is that you dont have a go at those who are trying their best to achieve something and if I have read a post correctly drum us out of Wakefield if we dont deliver a shiny new stadium. You have already eluded to what we may be up against.
Thu Mar 23, 2017 4:57 pm
Redscat
I take my hat off to you and the rest TRB for all your efforts.
By the way, what happened to your mate Inflatable Armadillo? Haven't seen anything from him for a long while
Thu Mar 23, 2017 4:57 pm
I take my hat off to you and the rest TRB for all your efforts.
By the way, what happened to your mate Inflatable Armadillo? Haven't seen anything from him for a long while
Thu Mar 23, 2017 5:07 pm
Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
lampyboy wrote:
Kevin head I know nothing of the negotiations or the likely outcome.
I have nothing but administration for the team
Good, can you attend the next meeting take some minutes, do some filing and issue a press release
Thu Mar 23, 2017 5:09 pm
Redscat wrote:
I take my hat off to you and the rest TRB for all your efforts.
By the way, what happened to your mate Inflatable Armadillo? Haven't seen anything from him for a long while
Chairman of the Trust.
Thu Mar 23, 2017 5:17 pm
Redscat wrote:
I take my hat off to you and the rest TRB for all your efforts.
By the way, what happened to your mate Inflatable Armadillo? Haven't seen anything from him for a long while
Now he has been promoted he needs to amend his user name.
Drop the inflatable bit as it reminds people of the blown up ego of the last chairman.
Then do a play on words to 'armoured dildo' so he can shove it up Box.
Thu Mar 23, 2017 5:18 pm
Sandal Cat wrote:
Chairman of the Trust.
And doing an incredible job as I understand.
Thu Mar 23, 2017 5:19 pm
Prince Buster wrote:
Now he has been promoted he needs to amend his user name.
Drop the inflatable bit as it reminds people of the blown up ego of the last chairman.
Then do a play on words to 'armoured dildo' so he can shove it up Box.
Ha ha, that is so wrong.
Thu Mar 23, 2017 5:21 pm
JINJER wrote:
And doing an incredible job as I understand.
He certainly is.
Thu Mar 23, 2017 6:05 pm
Sandal Cat wrote:
Chairman of the Trust.
Thanks Sandal. Should have known, but unfortunately didn't. Keep up the good work.
