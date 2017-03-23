ball-in-hand wrote: Every body keep your mouth shut and turn off your Keep boards and we will get what we want... Or not. Just don't embarrass our elected representatives..... And we might be allowed to share Castlefords shiny new ground BOX Stadium!

No body is asking that you keep your mouth shut, by all means feel free to say what you want and embarass any elected representatives you want to but don't expect Trust Members to come on here and blab everthing, at least not yet.All I ask is that you dont have a go at those who are trying their best to achieve something and if I have read a post correctly drum us out of Wakefield if we dont deliver a shiny new stadium. You have already eluded to what we may be up against.