Kevin head I know nothing of the negotiations or the likely outcome.
I have nothing but administration for the team and wish them well and certainly don't hold them responsible for the final outcome should it not be favorable.
People handle situation differently and opinions will vary.
The point I'm trying to make is that I for one totally disagree with the silent stance and finding support over such a long period of time will become increasingly difficult.
Under no circumstances should TRB or any other member of the team be held responsible but questions will be asked and I can see the situation being uncomfortable.
The whole situation become a bit of a soap opera and the facts very blurred. I just hope thing work out and if they don't the club can move on swiftly.
Thu Mar 23, 2017 9:35 am
TRB wrote:
Well you know what to do then!
It was discussed, and minuted, yesterday and all agreed that the details remain within that room! This is what all 7 directors agree is the best course of action at this time. You want to take issue with that, then please PM me and I will pass on your concerns.
The 'at this time' part i hope means that is open to change moving forward. If now is what i guess is the last throw of the dice regarding negotiation then the tactic is fair enough. I guess 'the letter' has now been sent so you are awaiting a response. But if it doesn't pan out the way everyone would like and you decide a call to action is needed then you are going to have to be a little more forthcoming at that point if you want everyones full support. Purely because peoplelike to know the details of what they are fighting against and on what basis and whats in the public domain so far doesn't cover that.
Thu Mar 23, 2017 9:52 am
TRT wrote:
Speaking to a Labour councillor this week, there is clearly a lot of discussion and justification taking place at the moment for the council position. The quote from the Labour councillor was 'that the club and the trust are going to have serious egg on their face when all of this comes to a head'.
I dont know the real detail but i hope he is wrong?
Leaving the stadium issue aside, if the council are willing to let much needed community facilities slip through their fingers, surely they are the ones who's gonna be left with egg on their faces?
Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:02 am
Lockers700 wrote:
Leaving the stadium issue aside, if the council are willing to let much needed community facilities slip through their fingers, surely they are the ones who's gonna be left with egg on their faces?
Precisely, they are in no position to throw stones unless they have a hidden agenda they're feeling rather vulnerable about.
Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:09 am
Lockers700 wrote:
Leaving the stadium issue aside, if the council are willing to let much needed community facilities slip through their fingers, surely they are the ones who's gonna be left with egg on their faces?
I guess both sides will feel they have something up their sleeves to derail the other, it will come down whose mud sticks the best. Why the council wouldn't want community facilities built for them i don't know but it will be interesting to hear their reasoning thats for sure.
Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:15 am
Is it just me or can anyone's else see the absurdity that 7 people in the Trust are wrong and those outside are right?
If we get it wrong, we get it wrong, but we bloody well tried!
Be gracious!
Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:31 am
TRB in no way can you be held responsible for an unfavourable outcome like you say you and the team have tried. If the outcome is unfavourable I should imagine you can hold your heads high and detractors should be outlawed.
However it will not stop people from having a say go and looking for a scapegoat.
I'm sure you have the support of every concerned Trinity fan in the country and all wish you well and would like to offer support now.
Seeking that support and total backing will become increasingly difficult due to the time span.
No one can doubt your dedication to the cause but I would rather ask questions now and receive informed information .
Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:02 am
I appreciate how frustrating it must be for everyone but just think how frustrating it must be for us and if I was not involved with the Trust I'm sure that I would be thinking the same.
We have just had the Chairman of the Trust resign and as you have read on here SRW attended many meetings on his own so we are having to reestablish relationships and dialogue.
The Members of the Trust are working tirelessly to resolve this and if you knew how much time we devote to this I doubt if there are many who could or be prepared to give up that time.
We cannot promise you that we will deliver a Community Stadium but what we can promise is that we will not give up the fight whist ever there is breath in our bodies.
So please cut us a bit of slack, trust us and if we need your support please get behind us.
Thu Mar 23, 2017 12:47 pm
TRB wrote:
in fact comments made by some of us already, on here and on other SM, are being used in an attempt to weaken our position.
Seems like a pretty desperate attempt to discredit our plight if they are resorting to using what's said on here/social media to weaken our position. As you say, rightly or wrongly everyone is entitled to an opinion so why they would drag that into it baffles me
