I appreciate how frustrating it must be for everyone but just think how frustrating it must be for us and if I was not involved with the Trust I'm sure that I would be thinking the same.



We have just had the Chairman of the Trust resign and as you have read on here SRW attended many meetings on his own so we are having to reestablish relationships and dialogue.



The Members of the Trust are working tirelessly to resolve this and if you knew how much time we devote to this I doubt if there are many who could or be prepared to give up that time.



We cannot promise you that we will deliver a Community Stadium but what we can promise is that we will not give up the fight whist ever there is breath in our bodies.



So please cut us a bit of slack, trust us and if we need your support please get behind us.