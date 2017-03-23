Kevin head I know nothing of the negotiations or the likely outcome.
I have nothing but administration for the team and wish them well and certainly don't hold them responsible for the final outcome should it not be favorable.
People handle situation differently and opinions will vary.
The point I'm trying to make is that I for one totally disagree with the silent stance and finding support over such a long period of time will become increasingly difficult.
Under no circumstances should TRB or any other member of the team be held responsible but questions will be asked and I can see the situation being uncomfortable.
The whole situation become a bit of a soap opera and the facts very blurred. I just hope thing work out and if they don't the club can move on swiftly.
