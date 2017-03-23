ball-in-hand wrote: For TRB s sake I hope we eventually get a new or revamped stadium. His pleas for the rest of us to keep quiet about all the double dealing and back stabbing are wearing so thin that he will need to leave town and never come back if we don't get what we deserve.

Really? When I started this my son was 9 and my daughter 6. They are 22 and 19 now and I have spent much of that time fighting, with all my strength, to deliver a Community Stadium that this City will be proud of. You have done precisely what in that time?Get some perspective and stop being so ungracious!