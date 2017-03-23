|
charlie63wildcat wrote:
Yes please. I am no Tory supporter but it is right we hear the names of those who discredit themselves on both sides. Labour sets itself up as the party of the people. Well, this isn't representing the people. WMDC stinks to the core in this story of ours
Correct - name and shame him.
TRINITY Wildcats.
Sacred Cow wrote:
You fancy letting us all know as well?
We tell you more than we should at times already. If it's appropriate, we will put it out. I'm sorry it is so.
Thu Mar 23, 2017 7:56 am
Put the cat among the pigeon s
Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:02 am
lampyboy wrote:
Put the cat among the pigeon s
Not if you then need to sit down and negotiate a solution with those pigeons! None of this is easy.
Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:31 am
Sorry but the silent stance does not cut it.
Good luck with your future negotiations
Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:35 am
For TRB s sake I hope we eventually get a new or revamped stadium. His pleas for the rest of us to keep quiet about all the double dealing and back stabbing are wearing so thin that he will need to leave town and never come back if we don't get what we deserve.
If I was short sighted I could become a referee!
ball-in-hand wrote:
For TRB s sake I hope we eventually get a new or revamped stadium. His pleas for the rest of us to keep quiet about all the double dealing and back stabbing are wearing so thin that he will need to leave town and never come back if we don't get what we deserve.
Really? When I started this my son was 9 and my daughter 6. They are 22 and 19 now and I have spent much of that time fighting, with all my strength, to deliver a Community Stadium that this City will be proud of. You have done precisely what in that time?
Get some perspective and stop being so ungracious!
Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:40 am
Lampy, unless you believe that TRB and the rest are involved in some giant conspiracy with WMDC and Yorkcourt, your comment doesn't cut it Im afraid. Unless you actually know what's going on I suggest you let them get on with what they have to do. We'll see the outcome soon enough.
Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:41 am
TRB wrote:
Really? When I started this my son was 9 and my daughter 6. They are 22 and 19 now and I have spent much of that time fighting, with all my strength, to deliver a Community Stadium that this City will be proud of. You have done precisely what in that time?
Get some perspective and stop being so ungracious!
Well said!
Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:45 am
lampyboy wrote:
Sorry but the silent stance does not cut it.
Good luck with your future negotiations
Well you know what to do then!
It was discussed, and minuted, yesterday and all agreed that the details remain within that room! This is what all 7 directors agree is the best course of action at this time. You want to take issue with that, then please PM me and I will pass on your concerns.
