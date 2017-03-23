WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Update On Stadium

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 7:17 am
Wildthing
Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10959
Location: The City of Wakefield
charlie63wildcat wrote:
Yes please. I am no Tory supporter but it is right we hear the names of those who discredit themselves on both sides. Labour sets itself up as the party of the people. Well, this isn't representing the people. WMDC stinks to the core in this story of ours


Correct - name and shame him.
Re: Update On Stadium

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 7:45 am
TRB
Joined: Sat Jun 18, 2005 9:43 am
Posts: 10845
Location: Wacky Field
Sacred Cow wrote:
You fancy letting us all know as well?


We tell you more than we should at times already. If it's appropriate, we will put it out. I'm sorry it is so.
Re: Update On Stadium

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 7:56 am
Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1203
Put the cat among the pigeon s

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:02 am
TRB
Joined: Sat Jun 18, 2005 9:43 am
Posts: 10845
Location: Wacky Field
lampyboy wrote:
Put the cat among the pigeon s


Not if you then need to sit down and negotiate a solution with those pigeons! None of this is easy.
Re: Update On Stadium

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:31 am
Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1203
Sorry but the silent stance does not cut it.
Good luck with your future negotiations

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:35 am
Joined: Fri Sep 19, 2014 4:47 pm
Posts: 270
For TRB s sake I hope we eventually get a new or revamped stadium. His pleas for the rest of us to keep quiet about all the double dealing and back stabbing are wearing so thin that he will need to leave town and never come back if we don't get what we deserve.
Re: Update On Stadium

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:39 am
TRB
Joined: Sat Jun 18, 2005 9:43 am
Posts: 10845
Location: Wacky Field
ball-in-hand wrote:
For TRB s sake I hope we eventually get a new or revamped stadium. His pleas for the rest of us to keep quiet about all the double dealing and back stabbing are wearing so thin that he will need to leave town and never come back if we don't get what we deserve.


Really? When I started this my son was 9 and my daughter 6. They are 22 and 19 now and I have spent much of that time fighting, with all my strength, to deliver a Community Stadium that this City will be proud of. You have done precisely what in that time?

Get some perspective and stop being so ungracious!
Re: Update On Stadium

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:40 am
Joined: Mon Feb 06, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 769
Lampy, unless you believe that TRB and the rest are involved in some giant conspiracy with WMDC and Yorkcourt, your comment doesn't cut it Im afraid. Unless you actually know what's going on I suggest you let them get on with what they have to do. We'll see the outcome soon enough.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:41 am
Joined: Mon Feb 06, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 769
TRB wrote:
Really? When I started this my son was 9 and my daughter 6. They are 22 and 19 now and I have spent much of that time fighting, with all my strength, to deliver a Community Stadium that this City will be proud of. You have done precisely what in that time?

Get some perspective and stop being so ungracious!

Well said!

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:45 am
TRB
Joined: Sat Jun 18, 2005 9:43 am
Posts: 10845
Location: Wacky Field
lampyboy wrote:
Sorry but the silent stance does not cut it.
Good luck with your future negotiations


Well you know what to do then!

It was discussed, and minuted, yesterday and all agreed that the details remain within that room! This is what all 7 directors agree is the best course of action at this time. You want to take issue with that, then please PM me and I will pass on your concerns.
