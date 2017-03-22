|
TRT
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 7:06 pm
Posts: 544
Location: Wakefield, Centre of the Universe
|
Speaking to a Labour councillor this week, there is clearly a lot of discussion and justification taking place at the moment for the council position. The quote from the Labour councillor was 'that the club and the trust are going to have serious egg on their face when all of this comes to a head'.
I dont know the real detail but i hope he is wrong?
|
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 8:45 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3323
Location: Orange street
|
TRT wrote:
Speaking to a Labour councillor this week, there is clearly a lot of discussion and justification taking place at the moment for the council position. The quote from the Labour councillor was 'that the club and the trust are going to have serious egg on their face when all of this comes to a head'.
I dont know the real detail but i hope he is wrong?
What you should have then asked is this. If it turns out the club and the trust are correct will you be asking for Box to resign from the council ?
I bet the cowardly turd would not reply to that because every single one of then is scared stiff of Box and dare not say a word against him.
|
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 9:17 pm
|
TRT
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 7:06 pm
Posts: 544
Location: Wakefield, Centre of the Universe
|
Yes i am very aware of that. It would appear that the justification is coming directly from the top and their is a lot of discrediting of David Hinchliffe going on at the moment.
|
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 9:31 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1248
|
As has been said before the council will throw everything at the trust in trying to defend themselves, big money, dirty tactics, the lot. And the sad thing is even if against the odds we managed to get a result in a courtroom does anybody seriously think the end result will be us getting a stadium built? Yorkcourt don't have the money and a £15 million hit on any profit is hardly an attractive proposition for any other developer.
|
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 10:05 pm
|
Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm
Posts: 416
|
Next time the local Labour councillor comes to my door he's getting told to 'do one'. Singing the Box hymn sheet now after being happy to blame the developer for years to my face.
|
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 10:08 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10601
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
|
Forgive me but what exactly will lead to the club or trust having egg on their faces? They have asked why the council permitted the Newcold development to sit outside of the UU, a question the council refuse to answer. That really is all. I don't see what poop they can throw.
The fact they're using such phrases speaks volumes to me. A local authority who has theoretically at least hindered the chances of much needed community facilities from being built regardless of a new stadium looking to discredit a not for profit organisation is disgraceful.
|
1/10
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 10:25 pm
|
TRB
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Jun 18, 2005 9:43 am
Posts: 10841
Location: Wacky Field
|
TRT wrote:
Speaking to a Labour councillor this week, there is clearly a lot of discussion and justification taking place at the moment for the council position. The quote from the Labour councillor was 'that the club and the trust are going to have serious egg on their face when all of this comes to a head'.
I dont know the real detail but i hope he is wrong?
I'd be grateful if you let me know the name of the councillor involved, even if by PM.
I can assure you that ALL the labour group members have now received a full explanation of the 'facts'.
|
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 10:57 pm
|
TRT
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 7:06 pm
Posts: 544
Location: Wakefield, Centre of the Universe
|
|
