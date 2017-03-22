WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Update On Stadium

Wed Mar 22, 2017 8:39 pm
Speaking to a Labour councillor this week, there is clearly a lot of discussion and justification taking place at the moment for the council position. The quote from the Labour councillor was 'that the club and the trust are going to have serious egg on their face when all of this comes to a head'.
I dont know the real detail but i hope he is wrong?

Wed Mar 22, 2017 8:45 pm
What you should have then asked is this. If it turns out the club and the trust are correct will you be asking for Box to resign from the council ?

I bet the cowardly turd would not reply to that because every single one of then is scared stiff of Box and dare not say a word against him.

Wed Mar 22, 2017 9:17 pm
Yes i am very aware of that. It would appear that the justification is coming directly from the top and their is a lot of discrediting of David Hinchliffe going on at the moment.

Wed Mar 22, 2017 9:31 pm
As has been said before the council will throw everything at the trust in trying to defend themselves, big money, dirty tactics, the lot. And the sad thing is even if against the odds we managed to get a result in a courtroom does anybody seriously think the end result will be us getting a stadium built? Yorkcourt don't have the money and a £15 million hit on any profit is hardly an attractive proposition for any other developer.
