As has been said before the council will throw everything at the trust in trying to defend themselves, big money, dirty tactics, the lot. And the sad thing is even if against the odds we managed to get a result in a courtroom does anybody seriously think the end result will be us getting a stadium built? Yorkcourt don't have the money and a £15 million hit on any profit is hardly an attractive proposition for any other developer.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: alegend, Big lads mate, Bing [Bot], BOJ04, Bullsmad, captaincaveman, cocker, coco the fullback, Dropkick Murphy, eddywalls, Egg Banjo, Felis Silvestris, Khlav Kalash, LG83, normycat, PopTart, Prince Buster, Red, White and Blue, Scarlet Pimpernell, steadygetyerboots-on, TRT, Upanunder, wakeytrin, Yosemite Sam and 374 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}