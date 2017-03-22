TRT wrote: Speaking to a Labour councillor this week, there is clearly a lot of discussion and justification taking place at the moment for the council position. The quote from the Labour councillor was 'that the club and the trust are going to have serious egg on their face when all of this comes to a head'.

I dont know the real detail but i hope he is wrong?

What you should have then asked is this. If it turns out the club and the trust are correct will you be asking for Box to resign from the council ?I bet the cowardly turd would not reply to that because every single one of then is scared stiff of Box and dare not say a word against him.