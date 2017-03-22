WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Update On Stadium

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Update On Stadium

 
Post a reply

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 7:05 am
lampyboy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1196
I just don't understand the reluctance to go public.
Sky TV mentioned the plight at the club and even touched the subject with C C during his interview before the game.
Why not use the media to put your case across and follow it up with a full blooded media attack.
With sky touching the subject with C C the path would be clear for the club and M C to take it to the next level.
Are we behind the black ball for reasons better known by a few .

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 8:11 am
Trinity1315 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 499
lampyboy wrote:
I just don't understand the reluctance to go public.
Sky TV mentioned the plight at the club and even touched the subject with C C during his interview before the game.
Why not use the media to put your case across and follow it up with a full blooded media attack.
With sky touching the subject with C C the path would be clear for the club and M C to take it to the next level.
Are we behind the black ball for reasons better known by a few .


That's what I find frustrating. People are allowed to trample all of us, renege on deals and we remain speechless! I don't get it - how could matters be made worse by naming and shaming those concerned?

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 8:15 am
TRB User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jun 18, 2005 9:43 am
Posts: 10838
Location: Wacky Field
lampyboy wrote:
I just don't understand the reluctance to go public.
Sky TV mentioned the plight at the club and even touched the subject with C C during his interview before the game.
Why not use the media to put your case across and follow it up with a full blooded media attack.
With sky touching the subject with C C the path would be clear for the club and M C to take it to the next level.
Are we behind the black ball for reasons better known by a few .


I think we fully appreciate that you can't understand what you don't know. All the thoughts and ideas mentioned on here and elsewhere are heard by the Trustees and are under discussion. We do have to be careful though, in that a wrong move or statement could prejudice our position going forward - in fact comments made by some of us already, on here and on other SM, are being used in an attempt to weaken our position.

You guys and gals can say what you like, within reason and without libellous intent, but we are not quite so lucky. For that reason alone I have, in the past, considered resignation from the Trust, but right now it is important that I represent that body which campaigned so strongly to achieve OPP at NM and I must therefore continue to be careful with the expression of my views and the facts behind them.

I hope this helps.
"Wakefields Sporting Crusader"

For the latest details on the Stadium for Wakefield campaign, log onto http://www.swag-online.co.uk

For the latest details on the Supporters Trust, log onto http://wakefield.rlfans.com

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 8:17 am
TRB User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jun 18, 2005 9:43 am
Posts: 10838
Location: Wacky Field
Trinity1315 wrote:
That's what I find frustrating. People are allowed to trample all of us, renege on deals and we remain speechless! I don't get it - how could matters be made worse by naming and shaming those concerned?


Please do not make the mistake of thinking that because things are not public that we are not working.

Also, see above.
"Wakefields Sporting Crusader"

For the latest details on the Stadium for Wakefield campaign, log onto http://www.swag-online.co.uk

For the latest details on the Supporters Trust, log onto http://wakefield.rlfans.com

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 8:24 am
Trinity1315 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 499
[quote="TRB"]Please do not make the mistake of thinking that because things are not public that we are not working.

Also, see above.[/q

No, to at all TRB, I think it's just frustration I really feel for you guys. I suppose if I was on the trust, by now I would have put my foot in it, so please carry on with my admiration and support.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 8:29 am
lampyboy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1196
I would have thought the clubs plight and views can be represented without naming and shaming any individual or group.
I know it will probably come out in the wash but going forward it's important to keep some kind of momentum and information flowing
Thursdays televised game would seem to be the ideal opportunity to make a statement and or make sure the subjects raised.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 8:47 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5822
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
I would expect the oppositions ace card is the fact that the previous Chairman of the Trust gave the nod to everything Box/Yorkcourt required.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 4foxsake, 60sCat, adelaide-giant.no9, altofts wildcat, captaincaveman, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, eric35, FickleFingerOfFate, forever_trinity, Google Adsense [Bot], Hindsfordleyther79, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, PHe, poplar cats alive, Prince Buster, The Dreadnought, Towns88, TRB, Trinity1315, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873 and 270 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,540,2991,70175,8734,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIGAN
v
HULL FC  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R4
GOLD COAST
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
LONDON
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 25th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R3
BARROW
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 26th Mar : 06:00
NRL-R4
WESTS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R4
ST GEORGE
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  














c}