lampyboy wrote: I just don't understand the reluctance to go public.

Sky TV mentioned the plight at the club and even touched the subject with C C during his interview before the game.

Why not use the media to put your case across and follow it up with a full blooded media attack.

With sky touching the subject with C C the path would be clear for the club and M C to take it to the next level.

Are we behind the black ball for reasons better known by a few .

I think we fully appreciate that you can't understand what you don't know. All the thoughts and ideas mentioned on here and elsewhere are heard by the Trustees and are under discussion. We do have to be careful though, in that a wrong move or statement could prejudice our position going forward - in fact comments made by some of us already, on here and on other SM, are being used in an attempt to weaken our position.You guys and gals can say what you like, within reason and without libellous intent, but we are not quite so lucky. For that reason alone I have, in the past, considered resignation from the Trust, but right now it is important that I represent that body which campaigned so strongly to achieve OPP at NM and I must therefore continue to be careful with the expression of my views and the facts behind them.I hope this helps.