I just don't understand the reluctance to go public.

Sky TV mentioned the plight at the club and even touched the subject with C C during his interview before the game.

Why not use the media to put your case across and follow it up with a full blooded media attack.

With sky touching the subject with C C the path would be clear for the club and M C to take it to the next level.

Are we behind the black ball for reasons better known by a few .