Probably a daft question but my understanding is:



Yorkcourt told the club (ie Michael and Chris) not to bid for BelleVue as they were going to buy it and this action might drive the price up.

If they had not done so then possibly Wakfield Trinity would have bought(or at least bid for BelleVue)

Yorkcourt did not come up with the readies to back up their claim and so BelleVue was sold to 88M for significantly less than YC had "allegedly" bid.



If all of this is true - is it possible for the club to belatedly offer to buy BelleVue now from 88M for more than they paid but less than YC were going to bid.

I'm not stupid enough to think that this would solve all our problems but at least we would then own the ground and monies spent on improving it would be being spent on what we owned not rented.



I'm certainly not stupid enough to believe the next statement will happen but....

Maybe our governing body could buy the oldest (iconic??) rugby league stadium in the world and rent back to us with a view to us paying a rent/mortgage that would eventually lead to us re-owning the stadium??