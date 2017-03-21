WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Update On Stadium

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Update On Stadium

 
Post a reply

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 2:11 pm
Prince Buster User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3317
Location: Orange street
Slugger McBatt wrote:
I saw plans for Newmarket years ago.


So did I, I also remember Thornes Park, Jct 39 MI and Those fabulous plans at Durkar.

The only stadium plans that have ever gone on to see a full build were published in the late 1800's for Belle Vue.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 2:49 pm
Miro User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 29, 2006 12:36 pm
Posts: 730
Location: Wakefield
Prince Buster wrote:
So did I, I also remember Thornes Park, Jct 39 MI and Those fabulous plans at Durkar.

The only stadium plans that have ever gone on to see a full build were published in the late 1800's for Belle Vue.

That's progress for you :roll:

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 3:57 pm
Fordy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 8:15 am
Posts: 4473
Probably a daft question but my understanding is:

Yorkcourt told the club (ie Michael and Chris) not to bid for BelleVue as they were going to buy it and this action might drive the price up.
If they had not done so then possibly Wakfield Trinity would have bought(or at least bid for BelleVue)
Yorkcourt did not come up with the readies to back up their claim and so BelleVue was sold to 88M for significantly less than YC had "allegedly" bid.

If all of this is true - is it possible for the club to belatedly offer to buy BelleVue now from 88M for more than they paid but less than YC were going to bid.
I'm not stupid enough to think that this would solve all our problems but at least we would then own the ground and monies spent on improving it would be being spent on what we owned not rented.

I'm certainly not stupid enough to believe the next statement will happen but....
Maybe our governing body could buy the oldest (iconic??) rugby league stadium in the world and rent back to us with a view to us paying a rent/mortgage that would eventually lead to us re-owning the stadium??
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - The PRIDE of Sporting Wakefield

Motivation will almost always beat mere talent.

Learn from the past, but don't live in it!

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 4:06 pm
Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1241
Fordy wrote:
Probably a daft question but my understanding is:

Yorkcourt told the club (ie Michael and Chris) not to bid for BelleVue as they were going to buy it and this action might drive the price up.
If they had not done so then possibly Wakfield Trinity would have bought(or at least bid for BelleVue)
Yorkcourt did not come up with the readies to back up their claim and so BelleVue was sold to 88M for significantly less than YC had "allegedly" bid.

If all of this is true - is it possible for the club to belatedly offer to buy BelleVue now from 88M for more than they paid but less than YC were going to bid.
I'm not stupid enough to think that this would solve all our problems but at least we would then own the ground and monies spent on improving it would be being spent on what we owned not rented.

I'm certainly not stupid enough to believe the next statement will happen but....
Maybe our governing body could buy the oldest (iconic??) rugby league stadium in the world and rent back to us with a view to us paying a rent/mortgage that would eventually lead to us re-owning the stadium??

If you believe the rumours then 88M wouldn't now sell BV for anything less than £7million as they believe that is what is its potential commercial worth moving forward.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 4:11 pm
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6095
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
Sacred Cow wrote:
If you believe the rumours then 88M wouldn't now sell BV for anything less than £7million as they believe that is what is its potential commercial worth moving forward.

And the council/ Yorkcourt could have bought the Suberbowl and BV for less than £1.5M this time last year.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 4:14 pm
Joe Banjo Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Oct 06, 2006 6:41 pm
Posts: 242
Location: Wits End,Jepordy
Is there some kind of (community asset) atached to the ground?

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 5:34 pm
Liversedge Wildcat Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2010 8:06 pm
Posts: 237
Location: Liversedge
Does anyone know how much 88m paid for the ground?. Anyone who thinks that land is worth £7 million is seriously deluded. You could buy land in a decent area for that.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 5:43 pm
Trinity1315 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 497
Fordy wrote:
Probably a daft question but my understanding is:

Yorkcourt told the club (ie Michael and Chris) not to bid for BelleVue as they were going to buy it and this action might drive the price up.
If they had not done so then possibly Wakfield Trinity would have bought(or at least bid for BelleVue)
Yorkcourt did not come up with the readies to back up their claim and so BelleVue was sold to 88M for significantly less than YC had "allegedly" bid.

If all of this is true - is it possible for the club to belatedly offer to buy BelleVue now from 88M for more than they paid but less than YC were going to bid.
I'm not stupid enough to think that this would solve all our problems but at least we would then own the ground and monies spent on improving it would be being spent on what we owned not rented.

I'm certainly not stupid enough to believe the next statement will happen but....
Maybe our governing body could buy the oldest (iconic??) rugby league stadium in the world and rent back to us with a view to us paying a rent/mortgage that would eventually lead to us re-owning the stadium??


Would make sense Fordy (at the right price) but it won't happen because it's not our luck!

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 6:39 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5020
Location: Over there
Liversedge Wildcat wrote:
Does anyone know how much 88m paid for the ground?. Anyone who thinks that land is worth £7 million is seriously deluded. You could buy land in a decent area for that.


It's arguably perfectly located for a small retail park. A good footprint and on a major route out of town. Once you hit the Chantry Bridge, do you pass any supermarkets of any major size if you're heading out of the city?
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: acko, Big lads mate, Bullsmad, cosmicat, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, FickleFingerOfFate, got there, JBURT82, JINJER, judge the jules, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, M62 J30 TRINITY, poplar cats alive, Redscat, ricardo07, Scarlet Pimpernell, Slugger McBatt, steadygetyerboots-on, The Dreadnought, Trinity1315, TrinityIHC, Willzay, wotsupcas, wrencat1873 and 332 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,540,0842,14075,8684,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIGAN
v
HULL FC  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R4
GOLD COAST
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
LONDON
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 25th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R3
BARROW
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 26th Mar : 06:00
NRL-R4
WESTS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R4
ST GEORGE
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  














c}