Sat Mar 18, 2017 8:49 am
Scarlet Pimpernell wrote:
I was under the impression that the covenant on the ground restricted it use whilst we chose to remain. I regret that now we have voluntarily washed our hands we have lost the security it provided.
I would remind people once again that even if the current building was included it did not reach the threshold to build us a ground. I guess we blinked first and have weakened our position. What can we now do other than to move away, who will that hurt only the supporters not the developer, council or even our board who will be able to pass the responsibility to the new ground owners.
I hope we are not being sacrificed on the alter of self interest. I would ask if this was Ted or Glover making this decision how well do you think it would be received. I doubt we would blindly accept this decision but it was in our name so I look forward to finding out the plan the board have to ensure we stay in Super Leage at a ground that is easily accessible to those who have invested more than just money supporting Wakefield Trinity.


I worked with, and supported, 3no Chairmen during this process. IMO they have all genuinely tried, even the Andrew / James set up that lasted 2 minutes. Michael has worked damned hard for this club and deserves support whilst he runs it. We don't always agree, but I respect his position and would ask others to the same.

You mention Ted, and I started in all this under Ted and worked closely with him on it. He still harbours hopes that we can resolve all this, but he sold the ground (admittedly in good faith) whilst we didn't have a deal signed and sealed for a new ground (it was Thornes Park at the time), which if he'd not done, or if we hadn't run up debts that needed paying off, would have us in a very different situation now. No one tried harder than Ted and no one put in more effort to sort this though - it just didn't work out!

As Michael has already stated, if anyone genuinely wants to get involved, please come forward. We keep going!
Sat Mar 18, 2017 1:10 pm
Wakefield No 1 wrote:
Politics? The only reason I can think of..

Politics is the reason we are not in the new stadium right now.

Re: Update On Stadium

Sat Mar 18, 2017 1:26 pm
We will get our Community Stadium in the City of Wakefield. Keep fighting and stick together never give up. If we leave Belle Vue I'm going Dewsbury with our corporate boxes and roofs or outside bet Barnsley whatever is the best deal and SL accepts as adequate.

Re: Update On Stadium

Sat Mar 18, 2017 1:39 pm
cheshirecat57 wrote:
With supporters like you sprouting crap we will be ! Do what your lass ssys and go watch Hull .kr and stop there .


This.

We've far too many like him. It's as though they're at their happiest when we lose. The Facebook page is full of them and it's embarrassing.

If I were in Carters shoes, I'd walk away now. Luckily for us, he seems an intensely committed individual.

Re: Update On Stadium

Sat Mar 18, 2017 2:30 pm
If Michael Carter leaves this club it's finished,the club was a basket case when he took over those who criticise ought to think back and remember how bad it has been run for the last 40 years and how we got to this position I think mc will do what's best for wt and we should back his judgement those who have a go should step forward and try it they wouldn't last a month I'll bet.

Sat Mar 18, 2017 3:21 pm
I was merely stating a fact.

One of the reasons of our crowds dropping is due to poor performances and results.

For the record I wasnt onw of those fans that crept out last night with 15 minutes left. No I was there at the end, celebrated Johnstones try and clapped the team off at the end. There werent that many that did that night.

Sat Mar 18, 2017 3:40 pm
I stayed until the end and waited until the players were walking back to the changing rooms. Difficult to swallow last night but hopefully onwards and upwards

Sat Mar 18, 2017 4:07 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
Politics is the reason we are not in the new stadium right now.

Money is the reason not politics.
1/10

Sat Mar 18, 2017 4:43 pm
Khlav Kalash wrote:
Money is the reason not politics.


I would not put it like that myself.

We all know money is needed and the people who should be providing it either don't have it or see no reason to give it.

So even if they could raise the money, without the political in place there is nothing to force them to provide it.

Therefore no political will means no money will be forth coming.
c}