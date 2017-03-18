Scarlet Pimpernell wrote: I was under the impression that the covenant on the ground restricted it use whilst we chose to remain. I regret that now we have voluntarily washed our hands we have lost the security it provided.

I would remind people once again that even if the current building was included it did not reach the threshold to build us a ground. I guess we blinked first and have weakened our position. What can we now do other than to move away, who will that hurt only the supporters not the developer, council or even our board who will be able to pass the responsibility to the new ground owners.

I hope we are not being sacrificed on the alter of self interest. I would ask if this was Ted or Glover making this decision how well do you think it would be received. I doubt we would blindly accept this decision but it was in our name so I look forward to finding out the plan the board have to ensure we stay in Super Leage at a ground that is easily accessible to those who have invested more than just money supporting Wakefield Trinity.

I worked with, and supported, 3no Chairmen during this process. IMO they have all genuinely tried, even the Andrew / James set up that lasted 2 minutes. Michael has worked damned hard for this club and deserves support whilst he runs it. We don't always agree, but I respect his position and would ask others to the same.You mention Ted, and I started in all this under Ted and worked closely with him on it. He still harbours hopes that we can resolve all this, but he sold the ground (admittedly in good faith) whilst we didn't have a deal signed and sealed for a new ground (it was Thornes Park at the time), which if he'd not done, or if we hadn't run up debts that needed paying off, would have us in a very different situation now. No one tried harder than Ted and no one put in more effort to sort this though - it just didn't work out!As Michael has already stated, if anyone genuinely wants to get involved, please come forward. We keep going!