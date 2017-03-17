TrinityIHC wrote:

The very least we can be doing is taking to social media and trying to bring attention on our plight and the broken promises of various parties.



There are a small group of Wakey fans who are doing this on Twitter and Facebook - but more would be better. The council twitter account gets questioned every day, been trying to involve the Express and Yorkshire post but there's not enough to make ripples really.



I'd urge everyone on here to make a twitter account (you can be incognito if you wish - most people are) and just raising the issue.



It's the most public forum in the world for bringing pressure and is visible by everybody and try and build some sympathy and ramp up pressure.



As long as we dont engage in abuse or anything that would make us look stupid then worth a shot.



Good tactics could be commenting on posts by Council/YEP/Wakey Express/National papers asking for an investigation or asking why WMDC isn't standing by it's commitments etc.



Might come to nothing but its easy to do and may have some effect.