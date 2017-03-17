WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Update On Stadium

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 3:03 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1760
TrinityIHC wrote:
The very least we can be doing is taking to social media and trying to bring attention on our plight and the broken promises of various parties.

There are a small group of Wakey fans who are doing this on Twitter and Facebook - but more would be better. The council twitter account gets questioned every day, been trying to involve the Express and Yorkshire post but there's not enough to make ripples really.

I'd urge everyone on here to make a twitter account (you can be incognito if you wish - most people are) and just raising the issue.

It's the most public forum in the world for bringing pressure and is visible by everybody and try and build some sympathy and ramp up pressure.

As long as we dont engage in abuse or anything that would make us look stupid then worth a shot.

Good tactics could be commenting on posts by Council/YEP/Wakey Express/National papers asking for an investigation or asking why WMDC isn't standing by it's commitments etc.

Might come to nothing but its easy to do and may have some effect.

Totally agree, keep together and keep fighting.

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 4:30 pm
wakeytrin
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2438
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
See they are fighting along with Mary Creag to reinstate the council bonfire. No talk of doing the same for the stadium though.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 5:37 pm
lampyboy
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1191
Yes tens of thousands attend the yearly event in wakey park.
I have never seen tens of thousands at the event although I must admit haven't been for yonks.

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 5:58 pm
Scarlet Pimpernell
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Feb 23, 2014 5:43 pm
Posts: 983
I think I will reject your kind offer because you have followers who still believe you will lead them to the promised land (ground). I hope their faith is justified and you have a plan to secure our future in super league at a ground within the local area.
I guess we will only find out what that is by allowing you to complete your plan and let's hope it is successful.

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 8:11 pm
Redscat
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 425
WHY DON'T WE JUST ACCEPT THE FEATHERSTONE OFFER??? It's a lovely little ground, and we can all get a good night's sleep without any worrys!!!!! I'd love to stay at BV even in the state that it's in, but would attend at Fev willingley.
