Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:09 am
Wildthing User avatar
Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10947
Location: The City of Wakefield
Daddycool wrote:
You are absolutely correct, I shouldn't.


You would feel better if you commented in the Phil Clarke thread! :wink:
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:20 am
Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1190
Taking a look at today's Wakefield Express it presents a number of story's that could be linked .
Wakefield council intend to close sporting venues in Wakefield park and surrounding areas. Golf tennis fishing and bowls are all to be closed down from April 1st. Unfortunately it does not cover how much will be saved or how the sporting activities will be saved.
Another story involves the importance of sport for at entry levels for female participants.
Wakefield council have and will continue to decimate sport in the Wakefield area and a campaign to unite and form a united front would be a positive form of action.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:47 am
lifelongfan User avatar
Joined: Thu May 19, 2005 10:46 am
Posts: 683
Wildthing wrote:
You would feel better if you commented in the Phil Clarke thread! :wink:




Maybe MC will sound him out tonight

Pimp seems to have some sort of agenda against the club, funny kind of supporter, I too take exception to his post after what as been achieved since the new board took over and this sort of thing is one of the reasons I seldom post now.
Re: Update On Stadium

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:49 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7637
lampyboy wrote:
Taking a look at today's Wakefield Express it presents a number of story's that could be linked .
Wakefield council intend to close sporting venues in Wakefield park and surrounding areas. Golf tennis fishing and bowls are all to be closed down from April 1st. Unfortunately it does not cover how much will be saved or how the sporting activities will be saved.
Another story involves the importance of sport for at entry levels for female participants.
Wakefield council have and will continue to decimate sport in the Wakefield area and a campaign to unite and form a united front would be a positive form of action.


Yes, when they have finished shutting down all of the sporting facilities and the population of the city becomes even more obese, some bright spark will be saying that we should invest in activities for young people.
The banking crash has caused no end of problems, not least 8 years of austerity cuts and it's a hole that we will still be trying to climb out of in another 10 years time.
You could write a book or film on Wakefield's quest for a new ground and the next chapter looks like it may be the defining moment for sport in the city.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:20 pm
bren2k User avatar
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12765
Location: Ossett
Scarlet Pimpernell wrote:
I was under the impression that the covenant on the ground restricted it use whilst we chose to remain. I regret that now we have voluntarily washed our hands we have lost the security it provided.
I would remind people once again that even if the current building was included it did not reach the threshold to build us a ground. I guess we blinked first and have weakened our position. What can we now do other than to move away, who will that hurt only the supporters not the developer, council or even our board who will be able to pass the responsibility to the new ground owners.
I hope we are not being sacrificed on the alter of self interest. I would ask if this was Ted or Glover making this decision how well do you think it would be received. I doubt we would blindly accept this decision but it was in our name so I look forward to finding out the plan the board have to ensure we stay in Super Leage at a ground that is easily accessible to those who have invested more than just money supporting Wakefield Trinity.


You're wrong about the 'covenant' that was actually a planning condition - and your insinuations about self interest are crass and insulting; you clearly have a personal agenda, and pretty much everything you post reeks of it. I'd assume you were James Elston in disguise, but you're too articulate.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:45 pm
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1227
I have to say i don't see how MC would stand to gain from moving from BV, other than no longer having to stand the public liability insurance which i don't think anyone can begruge him for. There are questions that will need answers and in time i hope we get those but until things play out a little longer and our destination is known then i'm happy to wait.

There are fans who will follow them anywhere and will back MC whatever, there are fans who don't want to leave BV under any circumstances and will never attend again. But from speaking to quite a few this week the majority are keeping their powder dry for now and seeing how this pans out and i put myself in this category. I can neither fully support MC's stance nor chastise it as we don't yet know where we will end up or the finer details. He deserves the benefit of any doubt until we know more and only then can people truely decide if its for the best or not.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:34 pm
Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm
Posts: 414
Not sure what MC stands to gain personally with some of these suggestions? Didn't him and CB buy the club for a small amount and underwrite the debts, then oversee them being cleared. The club has no assets beyond it's playing staff and basic equipment. There isn't a super league 'licence' and even if there was you cannot just punt one on it would belong to the RFL.

I've no idea what MC & CB are like away from the game but found them both to be polite enough around the club, and have seen both getting their hands dirty of matchdays helping out so the idea they are somehow in it for a few sovs is a bit bizarre to me. Surely any amount of money you'd be talking about wouldn't pay for the time and services of these two gentlemen with their skillsets for a period of four/five years?

Got no idea where the club is heading now other than we're playing away from BV next year, I'll just wait, see and keep supporting the lads.
Re: Update On Stadium

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:47 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5010
Location: Over there
This is partly for the Phil Clarke thread, but there's more to come next week. We play Leigh next Thursday, the worst night for attendances. Leigh last night had one stand completely shut along one side.

So next Thursday we are going to have a dark and half-empty Belle Vue. They are going to talk about the last time Leigh were in Super League, when they were poor and playing in a decrepit old stadium. "Look at them now!" will be the cry. Flying high and playing in a super dooper all-seater. Wakey in that time? Not even as we were, but Belle Vue probably even more decrepit, albeit with a roof on the North Stand.

The problem is, they're right, and it's a disgrace.
Re: Update On Stadium

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:52 pm
Joined: Tue Aug 02, 2011 7:57 pm
Posts: 1776
Location: Outwood Wakefield
I can see where MC is in this ..Stuck between that Rock and a hard place...the stadium is on its last legs it does the club no favours yes its a nostalgic place for us fans but is well past its sell by date. We don't own the bloody thing to start with may be with hindsight the club should have told Yorkcourt we were going to put a bid in when it came up for sale and that we would then seek recompense for them not coming up with the goods though with the amount of monetary assets they have would not be much I guess. Even if we had bought the ground the whole lot would need a rebuild at a very big cost and before anyone says we could have done what Fev did I will ask how many of those great fantastic fans came down and helped to at least tart the place up a bit and repair some of the Barriers.. NOT MANY. What do we do stay where we are and get less funding so less to keep the players we need for SL that would end up with Championship rugby and going part time then comes a fair few fans walking away. Then comes the fact the club have less money to keep up with quality part time players and another down turn a drop to championship 1 that's not looking at the fact the ground rent would not drop to reflect where we would be eventually we would go bust. When MC came in we were in a hell of a state the bloke told it as it was we had to make cuts on all fronts or go under we had hard times to face the guy made no promises apart from we would still have a club. Yes I think we could be more informed by the trust but you also have to remember that these blokes are doing it for free and have to be aware of what they say for legal reasons can you imagine if they said something and then faced legal action and god forbid they lost their home to pay for it. I just hope that when everything comes out in the open heads will role though wont be surprised if they don't. All we as fans can do is sit tight and when the call to arms comes as I'm sure it will is take those arms up and show we can fight like hell for the club we love.
c}