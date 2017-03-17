I can see where MC is in this ..Stuck between that Rock and a hard place...the stadium is on its last legs it does the club no favours yes its a nostalgic place for us fans but is well past its sell by date. We don't own the bloody thing to start with may be with hindsight the club should have told Yorkcourt we were going to put a bid in when it came up for sale and that we would then seek recompense for them not coming up with the goods though with the amount of monetary assets they have would not be much I guess. Even if we had bought the ground the whole lot would need a rebuild at a very big cost and before anyone says we could have done what Fev did I will ask how many of those great fantastic fans came down and helped to at least tart the place up a bit and repair some of the Barriers.. NOT MANY. What do we do stay where we are and get less funding so less to keep the players we need for SL that would end up with Championship rugby and going part time then comes a fair few fans walking away. Then comes the fact the club have less money to keep up with quality part time players and another down turn a drop to championship 1 that's not looking at the fact the ground rent would not drop to reflect where we would be eventually we would go bust. When MC came in we were in a hell of a state the bloke told it as it was we had to make cuts on all fronts or go under we had hard times to face the guy made no promises apart from we would still have a club. Yes I think we could be more informed by the trust but you also have to remember that these blokes are doing it for free and have to be aware of what they say for legal reasons can you imagine if they said something and then faced legal action and god forbid they lost their home to pay for it. I just hope that when everything comes out in the open heads will role though wont be surprised if they don't. All we as fans can do is sit tight and when the call to arms comes as I'm sure it will is take those arms up and show we can fight like hell for the club we love.