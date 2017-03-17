lampyboy wrote:
Taking a look at today's Wakefield Express it presents a number of story's that could be linked .
Wakefield council intend to close sporting venues in Wakefield park and surrounding areas. Golf tennis fishing and bowls are all to be closed down from April 1st. Unfortunately it does not cover how much will be saved or how the sporting activities will be saved.
Another story involves the importance of sport for at entry levels for female participants.
Wakefield council have and will continue to decimate sport in the Wakefield area and a campaign to unite and form a united front would be a positive form of action.
Yes, when they have finished shutting down all of the sporting facilities and the population of the city becomes even more obese, some bright spark will be saying that we should invest in activities for young people.
The banking crash has caused no end of problems, not least 8 years of austerity cuts and it's a hole that we will still be trying to climb out of in another 10 years time.
You could write a book or film on Wakefield's quest for a new ground and the next chapter looks like it may be the defining moment for sport in the city.