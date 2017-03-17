WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Update On Stadium

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Update On Stadium

 
Post a reply

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:09 am
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10947
Location: The City of Wakefield
Daddycool wrote:
You are absolutely correct, I shouldn't.


You would feel better if you commented in the Phil Clarke thread! :wink:
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:20 am
lampyboy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1190
Taking a look at today's Wakefield Express it presents a number of story's that could be linked .
Wakefield council intend to close sporting venues in Wakefield park and surrounding areas. Golf tennis fishing and bowls are all to be closed down from April 1st. Unfortunately it does not cover how much will be saved or how the sporting activities will be saved.
Another story involves the importance of sport for at entry levels for female participants.
Wakefield council have and will continue to decimate sport in the Wakefield area and a campaign to unite and form a united front would be a positive form of action.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:47 am
lifelongfan User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu May 19, 2005 10:46 am
Posts: 683
Wildthing wrote:
You would feel better if you commented in the Phil Clarke thread! :wink:




Maybe MC will sound him out tonight

Pimp seems to have some sort of agenda against the club, funny kind of supporter, I too take exception to his post after what as been achieved since the new board took over and this sort of thing is one of the reasons I seldom post now.
NEVER TRUST A BADGE KISSER


N K

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:49 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7636
lampyboy wrote:
Taking a look at today's Wakefield Express it presents a number of story's that could be linked .
Wakefield council intend to close sporting venues in Wakefield park and surrounding areas. Golf tennis fishing and bowls are all to be closed down from April 1st. Unfortunately it does not cover how much will be saved or how the sporting activities will be saved.
Another story involves the importance of sport for at entry levels for female participants.
Wakefield council have and will continue to decimate sport in the Wakefield area and a campaign to unite and form a united front would be a positive form of action.


Yes, when they have finished shutting down all of the sporting facilities and the population of the city becomes even more obese, some bright spark will be saying that we should invest in activities for young people.
The banking crash has caused no end of problems, not least 8 years of austerity cuts and it's a hole that we will still be trying to climb out of in another 10 years time.
You could write a book or film on Wakefield's quest for a new ground and the next chapter looks like it may be the defining moment for sport in the city.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:20 pm
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12765
Location: Ossett
Scarlet Pimpernell wrote:
I was under the impression that the covenant on the ground restricted it use whilst we chose to remain. I regret that now we have voluntarily washed our hands we have lost the security it provided.
I would remind people once again that even if the current building was included it did not reach the threshold to build us a ground. I guess we blinked first and have weakened our position. What can we now do other than to move away, who will that hurt only the supporters not the developer, council or even our board who will be able to pass the responsibility to the new ground owners.
I hope we are not being sacrificed on the alter of self interest. I would ask if this was Ted or Glover making this decision how well do you think it would be received. I doubt we would blindly accept this decision but it was in our name so I look forward to finding out the plan the board have to ensure we stay in Super Leage at a ground that is easily accessible to those who have invested more than just money supporting Wakefield Trinity.


You're wrong about the 'covenant' that was actually a planning condition - and your insinuations about self interest are crass and insulting; you clearly have a personal agenda, and pretty much everything you post reeks of it. I'd assume you were James Elston in disguise, but you're too articulate.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: acko, bren2k, Chris.Taylor, cocker, coco the fullback, djcool, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, got there, JINJER, Jizzer, lampyboy, Mable_Syrup, NEwildcat, Prince Buster, steadygetyerboots-on, TrinFanX, TrinityIHC, Yosemite Sam and 273 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,537,1582,00575,8464,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:00
NRL-R3
CANTERBURY
24-12
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
26-14
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
v
WIDNES
  
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 














c}