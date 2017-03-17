Taking a look at today's Wakefield Express it presents a number of story's that could be linked .

Wakefield council intend to close sporting venues in Wakefield park and surrounding areas. Golf tennis fishing and bowls are all to be closed down from April 1st. Unfortunately it does not cover how much will be saved or how the sporting activities will be saved.

Another story involves the importance of sport for at entry levels for female participants.

Wakefield council have and will continue to decimate sport in the Wakefield area and a campaign to unite and form a united front would be a positive form of action.