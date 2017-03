lampyboy wrote: Daddy cool it's comments like that do you no favours.

I would have thought you have probably had enough to make a comment like that if that's the case then so be it

The fans are in the dark regarding the stadium situation and the only way to get full blooded support would be to go public.

It's the only real disappointing episode in a what seems on the surface a successfully run club and the fact that you reacted in the manner you did would be a clear indication that it's got you frustrated and probably beat.

What frustrates me more then anything, is the insinuation that I am in this for personal gain, or for an ego boost! Everyone involved in the stadium trust is fighting tooth and nail to get what was promised to the citizens of Wakefield. And I will continue this fight whether I am involved in the club or not. Because it's not a club matter!!! It was promised to every single citizen of Wakefield. There will be those who actually use the club as an argument against what has happened.Finally, if you want to know everything, approach a member of the trust about joining it? These individuals are continuing this fight in their own free time. I'm pretty sure they could all find better things to do. They are all as frustrated as you are. But they deserve your unquestioned backing. Because without them we'd be in even bigger trouble.