Thu Mar 16, 2017 7:25 pm
Redscat
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 423
Don't know how the Wakefield Express has the cheek to call itself a newspaper. It has been crap since being taken over by the Johnstone Press (who own The Yorkshire Post by the way). Any paper worth its salt would have picked a scandal like this up early doors and given it full publicity. Why would a so called local newspaper that is neither put together in this city or printed here give a damn. Their Trinity news looks as though it's all been plagiarised from this forum.
A serious message to all Wakey Express readers: DON'T BUY IT!!!

Re: Update On Stadium

Thu Mar 16, 2017 7:30 pm
Redscat
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 423
wakeytrin wrote:
Someone mentioned a while ago contacting Private Eye.


Yeah, wakeytrin, it was me. I'm afraid that I don't have detailed enough knowledge of the full proceedings regarding the whole debacle otherwise I would be straight in there myself, but there are plenty on this forum that have the knowledge, and I'm sure that Private Eye would be very receptive to any submission.

Re: Update On Stadium

Thu Mar 16, 2017 7:34 pm
Don Fox Fan 1

Joined: Sun Jan 01, 2017 11:26 am
Posts: 5
What about Danny Lockwood of League Weekly.
He was the one who exposed Ted Richardson having sold the ground
Also did a protracted expose of Dewsbury MP S Malik' alleged deeds
Seems to be a good investigative reporter who owns the Dewsbury Press

Re: Update On Stadium

Thu Mar 16, 2017 7:38 pm
poplar cats alive
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 09, 2010 4:50 pm
Posts: 372
Petrol bombs !!!! Have seen how much petrol costs.

Re: Update On Stadium

Thu Mar 16, 2017 7:58 pm
JINJER
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6080
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
Just been dropped a little info.
FYI

As of 10th March Jones and Mackie have now rejoined the board of Yorkcourt (2008) Ltd.

Do they think it's quiet enough to pop their heads above the parapet?

Is this usual in the business world directors wise?
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: Update On Stadium

Thu Mar 16, 2017 7:59 pm
JINJER
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6080
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/comp ... 4/officers
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: Update On Stadium

Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:22 pm
BOJ04
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2004 11:17 pm
Posts: 335
Whilst I cant do anything about it over here in Australia- I to think some sort of protest or outcry by the fans will be perfect for next Thursday especially as it is on sky!!

Every fan bring a banner or something saying save Bellevue or save wakey..... the sky cameras will pick it up and at very least will give national and international exposure to our plight

just do Stop correcting "something" anything to get the point across to the sky cameras!!

leave it up to you guys - but hopefully I am seeing something whist watching over here
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alegend, BOJ04, captaincaveman, cocker, cosmicat, dboy, drdnght, eastardsley, Egg Banjo, JINJER, jus@casvegas, M62 J30 TRINITY, PHe, pitchy, pocket 4's, poplar cats alive, Red, White and Blue, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sandal Cat, Smew, steadygetyerboots-on, The Avenger, The Dreadnought, TRB, wakeyrule, wakeytrin and 299 guests

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
