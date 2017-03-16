Don't know how the Wakefield Express has the cheek to call itself a newspaper. It has been crap since being taken over by the Johnstone Press (who own The Yorkshire Post by the way). Any paper worth its salt would have picked a scandal like this up early doors and given it full publicity. Why would a so called local newspaper that is neither put together in this city or printed here give a damn. Their Trinity news looks as though it's all been plagiarised from this forum.

A serious message to all Wakey Express readers: DON'T BUY IT!!!