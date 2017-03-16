vastman wrote:

For some reason you're missing the point.



You don't need to park illegally or obstruct in an obvious manner by abandoning your vehicle in the middle of the road - you just need to park legally at the kerbside.



Where I work there was a pre-existing truck workshop before our office was built. The extra roadside parking our office generated made the movement of trucks very difficult and added hugely to the time it took to get the trucks in and out. It took Bradford council two years to put down yellow line, only then was the parking an offence.



I'm afraid that although it may go against every law abiding bone in our bodies these things do actually work. The police in particular are very shy of large scale evictions of anybody and as the road isn't marked because I've checked they are powerless to do anything. Fifty cars could legally park there all day making movement very tricky and nobody could do squat.



That said I wasn't actually suggesting it as a long term strategy, just a tongue in cheek suggestion for our resident keyboard warrior - however I stand by the fact that it's feasible.