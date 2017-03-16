WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Update On Stadium

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 2:26 pm
Sandal Cat User avatar
Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 2885
vastman wrote:
For some reason you're missing the point.

You don't need to park illegally or obstruct in an obvious manner by abandoning your vehicle in the middle of the road - you just need to park legally at the kerbside.

Where I work there was a pre-existing truck workshop before our office was built. The extra roadside parking our office generated made the movement of trucks very difficult and added hugely to the time it took to get the trucks in and out. It took Bradford council two years to put down yellow line, only then was the parking an offence.

I'm afraid that although it may go against every law abiding bone in our bodies these things do actually work. The police in particular are very shy of large scale evictions of anybody and as the road isn't marked because I've checked they are powerless to do anything. Fifty cars could legally park there all day making movement very tricky and nobody could do squat.

That said I wasn't actually suggesting it as a long term strategy, just a tongue in cheek suggestion for our resident keyboard warrior - however I stand by the fact that it's feasible.


Don't think we want anyone to do anything yet and any action needs to be properly co-ordinated.

Just to pick up your point on parking. Do you know if the access road has been formally adopted as a public highway under Section 38 of the Highways Act. If not then the road may still be a private road and if you park on it you may be towed away at your own expense.
Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 2:48 pm
newgroundb4wakey Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1290
chissitt wrote:
Not sure but I'm sure Fil will explain the laws of parking your car and causing obstruction on the highway, not to mention the cctv camera's and the gate security men what will throw a spanner in your plan, you might get away with it once by causing a minimal delay, what next? as I say a naive and not very well thought out desperate plan, why not use up all the energy and target the real culprits.


If there are any they don't work very well. I had a walk over there a couple of months ago and the amount of fly tipping on the access road (within full view of the gates) was unbelievable. For any one who hasn't been over that way the road has wide grass margins and no yellow lines.
