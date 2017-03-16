WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Update On Stadium

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:33 am
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25547
Location: Poodle Power!
chissitt wrote:
A slightly dramatic if not naive course of action, not sure if your aware of it but all those vehicles entering or leaving the premises will be refrigerated and in terms of a delay will have no consequence on the product at all.
However most of those loads will be on a timed delivery and a late delivery could result in it being refused so it might be wise to think about those actions if Newcold decide to issue proceedings against the offending car owners' should any of this happen.


It doesn't work like that. I'm not seriously suggesting we park dozens of cars in front of the plant forever and a day. It's about creating an illusion of conflict that may get the press interested and thus create a wider issue that the others parties could seriously do without. It's not naive I think it's based on what's called Guerrilla marketing, Katy Hopkins?? I think her name is in the Daily Mail is an expert at it.

It won't stop anything by itself but it fuels the debate and boy this issue needs refuelling.

Impossible to prove as regards the cars - unless there are yellow lines the then we can park outside the plant whenever we like and having looked at the access we could certainly make life awkward without breaking any laws at all.

It's not like everyone else isn't playing the game. Every organisation even one as criminal as Yorkcourt has a soft underbelly, it's a shame Newcold would have to suffer but as we innocent Trin fans know that's life.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:14 am
chissitt
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6593
Location: Out of the loop
vastman wrote:
Impossible to prove as regards the cars - unless there are yellow lines the then we can park outside the plant whenever we like and having looked at the access we could certainly make life awkward without breaking any laws at all.

Not sure but I'm sure Fil will explain the laws of parking your car and causing obstruction on the highway, not to mention the cctv camera's and the gate security men what will throw a spanner in your plan, you might get away with it once by causing a minimal delay, what next? as I say a naive and not very well thought out desperate plan, why not use up all the energy and target the real culprits.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:15 am
TrinityIHC
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4476
Location: Outside your remit
What about hiring a crack team to write a political message in 100ft high lettering on the side of the white box? Would be seen from miles around!
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:19 am
dboy
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2005 12:38 pm
Posts: 2245
Location: Barnsley
TrinityIHC wrote:
What about hiring a crack team to write a political message in 100ft high lettering on the side of the white box? Would be seen from miles around!


Just a little fact to highlight what a monstrosity it is - you can see the Newcold building from THE PEAK DISTRICT!

(FYI - from the top of Pike Low).

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:21 am
Sacred Cow
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1225
I don't think resorting to breaking the law like deliberately obstructing traffic or criminal damage is helpful or the way forward to be honest!

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 12:08 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5800
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Sacred Cow wrote:
I don't think resorting to breaking the law like deliberately obstructing traffic or criminal damage is helpful or the way forward to be honest!


It worked for George Davis.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 12:29 pm
Trinity1315
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 493
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
It worked for George Davis.


Haha! Yes it did and how did he repay the people who campaigned for him ? remember that scumbag very well.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 1:11 pm
Sacred Cow
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1225
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
It worked for George Davis.

And didn't some of them rightly get locked up?
