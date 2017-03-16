chissitt wrote: A slightly dramatic if not naive course of action, not sure if your aware of it but all those vehicles entering or leaving the premises will be refrigerated and in terms of a delay will have no consequence on the product at all.

However most of those loads will be on a timed delivery and a late delivery could result in it being refused so it might be wise to think about those actions if Newcold decide to issue proceedings against the offending car owners' should any of this happen.

It doesn't work like that. I'm not seriously suggesting we park dozens of cars in front of the plant forever and a day. It's about creating an illusion of conflict that may get the press interested and thus create a wider issue that the others parties could seriously do without. It's not naive I think it's based on what's called Guerrilla marketing, Katy Hopkins?? I think her name is in the Daily Mail is an expert at it.It won't stop anything by itself but it fuels the debate and boy this issue needs refuelling.Impossible to prove as regards the cars - unless there are yellow lines the then we can park outside the plant whenever we like and having looked at the access we could certainly make life awkward without breaking any laws at all.It's not like everyone else isn't playing the game. Every organisation even one as criminal as Yorkcourt has a soft underbelly, it's a shame Newcold would have to suffer but as we innocent Trin fans know that's life.