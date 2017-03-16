WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Update On Stadium

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 5:06 am
Spookdownunder wrote:
One closing comment... do we love our parents less because they no longer live in the traditional family home we were brought up in?

Do we no longer visit and have fun?


We love them just as much. However since they moved house it is more difficult to visit and see them as often as we want to.

When the ground was owned by BoI people referred to some covenant which said the ground couldn't be used for any other purpose than rugby until Trinity had a new permanent home in Wakefield (latest incarnation being Newmarket). Does anyone know if this covenant still applies since the ground was sold on?
Re: Update On Stadium

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 7:28 am
wildshot wrote:
We love them just as much. However since they moved house it is more difficult to visit and see them as often as we want to.

When the ground was owned by BoI people referred to some covenant which said the ground couldn't be used for any other purpose than rugby until Trinity had a new permanent home in Wakefield (latest incarnation being Newmarket). Does anyone know if this covenant still applies since the ground was sold on?

It wasn't a covenant as such but a planning condition that was last linked to the now lapsed application for housing that BV had on it. These can be applied to be removed on future apllications and us voluntarily moving out of the ground (and the area if we turn down Fevs offer) would strengthen the chance of that happening. From memory the last condition specifically mentioned Newmarket. The last time it was tried to be removed a few years back part of the reason it was refused was that theoretically Newmarket could still likely happen within the timeframe of its own planning application. Thats not the case anymore. And to that changes in government policy meaning Sport England being less vociferous in these matters nowadays and i doubt the owners would have a great deal of trouble getting it removed.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 8:16 am
When should we consider a mass protest I'm been serious when we all get together we can make some noise if we get on calender or look north or something it's exposure box does not want. We need to do it.
Re: Update On Stadium

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 8:24 am
newgroundb4cas wrote:
When should we consider a mass protest I'm been serious when we all get together we can make some noise if we get on calender or look north or something it's exposure box does not want. We need to do it.


I don't know TBH.

However nothing stopping you organising one - via here or facebook and twitter - don't reckon it would take much.

Personally I'd suggest blockading Newcold - Mr Yorkcourt won't like that and it's about time he got the message. Again just a suggestion but food transportation is time sensitive and even modest delays can become an issue - awkwardly parked cars are always a nightmare but not necessarily illegal :WHISTLE: :WHISTLE: :WHISTLE: :WHISTLE:
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:36 am
vastman wrote:
I don't know TBH.

However nothing stopping you organising one - via here or facebook and twitter - don't reckon it would take much.

Personally I'd suggest blockading Newcold - Mr Yorkcourt won't like that and it's about time he got the message. Again just a suggestion but food transportation is time sensitive and even modest delays can become an issue - awkwardly parked cars are always a nightmare but not necessarily illegal :WHISTLE: :WHISTLE: :WHISTLE: :WHISTLE:

Why would blocking Newcold affect Yorkcourt? Yorkcourt only own the land don't they? I'm assuming the carbuncle is owned by Newcold
Re: Update On Stadium

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:00 am
JINJER wrote:
Why would blocking Newcold affect Yorkcourt? Yorkcourt only own the land don't they? I'm assuming the carbuncle is owned by Newcold


If the actions of Wakey fans start to effect the Newcold business, they will quickly get on to Yorkcourt to get it sorted. Cars can really break down in the most inconvenient of places some times can't they :wink:

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:01 am
newgroundb4cas wrote:
When should we consider a mass protest I'm been serious when we all get together we can make some noise if we get on calender or look north or something it's exposure box does not want. We need to do it.

With such a recognisable face you could be the front man for the campaign :D
c}