When the ground was owned by BoI people referred to some covenant which said the ground couldn't be used for any other purpose than rugby until Trinity had a new permanent home in Wakefield (latest incarnation being Newmarket). Does anyone know if this covenant still applies since the ground was sold on?

It wasn't a covenant as such but a planning condition that was last linked to the now lapsed application for housing that BV had on it. These can be applied to be removed on future apllications and us voluntarily moving out of the ground (and the area if we turn down Fevs offer) would strengthen the chance of that happening. From memory the last condition specifically mentioned Newmarket. The last time it was tried to be removed a few years back part of the reason it was refused was that theoretically Newmarket could still likely happen within the timeframe of its own planning application. Thats not the case anymore. And to that changes in government policy meaning Sport England being less vociferous in these matters nowadays and i doubt the owners would have a great deal of trouble getting it removed.