Spookdownunder wrote: One closing comment... do we love our parents less because they no longer live in the traditional family home we were brought up in?



Do we no longer visit and have fun?



We love them just as much. However since they moved house it is more difficult to visit and see them as often as we want to.When the ground was owned by BoI people referred to some covenant which said the ground couldn't be used for any other purpose than rugby until Trinity had a new permanent home in Wakefield (latest incarnation being Newmarket). Does anyone know if this covenant still applies since the ground was sold on?