Its interesting to compare the NRL model where the authorities don't want suburban grounds, but would rather move all fixture to big stadiums... fewer and fewer clubs are able to sustain their traditional base... particularly in this day and age where such a small portion of the fan base actually 'walk up" to the stadium.



last season the sharks would have been prevented from holding any play off games at their own stadium! regardless of their position at the end of the regular season.



Maybe we should be actively transient... play some games at Elland Road... some at Barnsley some at Doncaster etc. In real terms the distances are insignificant, and as long as the training is local and community/ commercial facilities are in the city it would be workable.







One closing comment... do we love our parents less because they no longer live in the traditional family home we were brought up in?



Do we no longer visit and have fun?



Maybe we could be mould breaking rather than constantly being judged for trying to fit in!!