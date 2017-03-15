So you think moving out of BV would be temporary? So who's gonna shell out for a £15M new build stadium? Unless 88M are gonna refurb BV and from what I can see that doesn't appear to be on the cards, then as soon as we move to our new temporary home, the lights will be turned off and demolition will start. There will be absolutely no turning back. I really hope I'm way off the mark but don't really see it.
No JINGER, I don't think think moving out of BV would be temporary. On the contrary. What I'm saying is that wherever we go it will only be a temporary home until we have to move on to another temporary home. It will only be allowed to carry out this nomadic life until we have to pack in altogether or move to another part of the country and operate under a new identity. the beagle doesn't seem to be able to accept this.
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am Posts: 6076 Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
Redscat wrote:
No JINGER, I don't think think moving out of BV would be temporary. On the contrary. What I'm saying is that wherever we go it will only be a temporary home until we have to move on to another temporary home. It will only be allowed to carry out this nomadic life until we have to pack in altogether or move to another part of the country and operate under a new identity. the beagle doesn't seem to be able to accept this.
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm Posts: 5798 Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
cosmicat wrote:
Tbf I want to know what exactly went on with rw and yorkcourt
Have a look at the "Belle Vue Bromance" video on skysports website. Substitute Miller with Rodney Walker and put that Yorkcourt Mackie guy in place of Sam Williams. You'll get the picture then. Arona then comes across to represent Peter Box.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.
Why would the Rugby League object to two of its members ground sharing? Clubs share with football clubs. If MC is reading some of this stuff he will probably just feel like walking away . Yeah it's desperately sad , all I am saying is let's try our best to make wherever we locate to work. If we do not give it our 'best shot ' we will never know . Defeatism breeds defeatism.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.