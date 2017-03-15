|
Fordy wrote:
I guess what they could do with is someone to provide some community sports facilities that could be maintained by a community trust for the benefit of the Wakefield community.
If only there was some way of doing that, maybe by getting a developer to build those facilities in return for getting planning consents approved - an S106 type agreement??
I know. Unbelievable all this. We know all about Box..it just beggars belief that an authority can me so disinterested in promoting a major club in a major northern sport, even in by using it's ability to facilitate and enforce the deal your refer to.
I also get frustrated by how little the fans of other clubs know or understand about our predicament. I hear and see negative comments about us and I gnash my teeth knowing how we have been badly shafted by the parties you refer to.
Wed Mar 15, 2017 12:07 pm
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Did anyone hear Michael Carters interview on Radio Yorkshire yesterday.
He was saying that they aren't asking the council for money to build a stadium, they just want whats been promised to them. In view of that, someone said earlier about finding £20m, forgive me if I have misinterpreted that, but to me that sounds like funding isnt an issue, and the funding is in place.
Given light of the situation, couldn't the RFL add weight to our case here, as the sports governing body.
He also mentioned minimum standards being brought in, which, is fine, but also seems ironic to have been brought in, the same season Toronto have come into the league. Further more, part of the minimum standards is having crowds of 6,500, maybe if the only games on a Thursday/Friday, were the televised ones. Our average crowd last year, that I read, was something like 4,993, but pprior to all the re scheduled fixtures, we were close to the 6,000 mark
Good luck with the 6500 criteria. That is a ridiculous proposal. All sorts of external factors, particularly economic ones, can affect that. It would be grossly unfair to exclude teams in deprived areas because their fans can't afford the prices!
Wed Mar 15, 2017 12:17 pm
thebeagle wrote:
Well posted wildshot.I just cannot comprehend why people would rather see the club 'die' than share with Cas'. Better to give it a go there rather than just cease to exist.
I agree. And if the Council had half a brain, this should have been the solution they promoted. I wrote to the Express and was published saying this in 2006. So we are too proud to do this but Milan football clubs et al, it's good enough for them? The council could have provided some free land at a compromise site that offered roughly equal distance changes for a shared stadium. This might have been a very good solution for us and Cas
Wed Mar 15, 2017 12:23 pm
Bigboff wrote:
The equilibrium has tipped I'm afraid and it's going to get worse.
Housing,roads,and healthcare will be at the top of every councils to do list before they think about leisure facilities and stadiums
We are not asking the council for money though. Only adhering to the 106 agreement.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Wed Mar 15, 2017 1:31 pm
charlie63wildcat wrote:
I am happier with Featherstone. I prefer it as a ground and somehow feel more affinity with the area. It appears closer to SL standard to me
I'd suggest you don't hold your breath on that one Charlie, you'll end up blue in the face.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
Wed Mar 15, 2017 1:33 pm
I'd prefer Dewsbury as its closer but suppose it's what's the best deal for us. I have no affinity with any of the WMDC small towns and they don't with us.
Wed Mar 15, 2017 1:35 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
can the hospitality block and new roofs be moved? Part of the temporary move to Dewsbury maybe.
Temporary move? Temporary till when?
Wed Mar 15, 2017 6:10 pm
Redscat
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 419
thebeagle wrote:
Still do not get why it would not work at Dewsbury for example.Oh silly me not everyone is a true supporter as I am and have been for 60 years.If I can adapt , having experienced the glory years at Belle Vue, why cannot some of the miserable doubters not .Just get behind the team wherever we play and make it work. To be honest I regard the move as a fresh start and a great opportunity.
Are you supporters or what?
Get real Beagle. A very large majority on this forum obviously get behind the team, and are TRUE supporters: after all it's OUR team. Like you I have been a supporter over 60 years and seen the really good times and bad times. Didn't know you could actually buy rose tinted spectacles though.
Can you not see that whether we go to Dewsbury, Fev, Barnsley or even Odsal they are only TEMPORARY homes? We cannot go on ad infinitum without a permanent home. Those at Red Hall will just not allow it.
