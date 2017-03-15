WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Update On Stadium

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 12:03 pm
charlie63wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1193
Fordy wrote:
I guess what they could do with is someone to provide some community sports facilities that could be maintained by a community trust for the benefit of the Wakefield community.
If only there was some way of doing that, maybe by getting a developer to build those facilities in return for getting planning consents approved - an S106 type agreement??

I know. Unbelievable all this. We know all about Box..it just beggars belief that an authority can me so disinterested in promoting a major club in a major northern sport, even in by using it's ability to facilitate and enforce the deal your refer to.
I also get frustrated by how little the fans of other clubs know or understand about our predicament. I hear and see negative comments about us and I gnash my teeth knowing how we have been badly shafted by the parties you refer to.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 12:07 pm
charlie63wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1193
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Did anyone hear Michael Carters interview on Radio Yorkshire yesterday.

He was saying that they aren't asking the council for money to build a stadium, they just want whats been promised to them. In view of that, someone said earlier about finding £20m, forgive me if I have misinterpreted that, but to me that sounds like funding isnt an issue, and the funding is in place.

Given light of the situation, couldn't the RFL add weight to our case here, as the sports governing body.

He also mentioned minimum standards being brought in, which, is fine, but also seems ironic to have been brought in, the same season Toronto have come into the league. Further more, part of the minimum standards is having crowds of 6,500, maybe if the only games on a Thursday/Friday, were the televised ones. Our average crowd last year, that I read, was something like 4,993, but pprior to all the re scheduled fixtures, we were close to the 6,000 mark

Good luck with the 6500 criteria. That is a ridiculous proposal. All sorts of external factors, particularly economic ones, can affect that. It would be grossly unfair to exclude teams in deprived areas because their fans can't afford the prices!

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 12:17 pm
charlie63wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1193
thebeagle wrote:
Well posted wildshot.I just cannot comprehend why people would rather see the club 'die' than share with Cas'. Better to give it a go there rather than just cease to exist.

I agree. And if the Council had half a brain, this should have been the solution they promoted. I wrote to the Express and was published saying this in 2006. So we are too proud to do this but Milan football clubs et al, it's good enough for them? The council could have provided some free land at a compromise site that offered roughly equal distance changes for a shared stadium. This might have been a very good solution for us and Cas
