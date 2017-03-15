Fordy wrote:
I guess what they could do with is someone to provide some community sports facilities that could be maintained by a community trust for the benefit of the Wakefield community.
If only there was some way of doing that, maybe by getting a developer to build those facilities in return for getting planning consents approved - an S106 type agreement??
I know. Unbelievable all this. We know all about Box..it just beggars belief that an authority can me so disinterested in promoting a major club in a major northern sport, even in by using it's ability to facilitate and enforce the deal your refer to.
I also get frustrated by how little the fans of other clubs know or understand about our predicament. I hear and see negative comments about us and I gnash my teeth knowing how we have been badly shafted by the parties you refer to.