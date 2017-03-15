WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Update On Stadium

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Update On Stadium

 
Post a reply

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 5:20 am
Bigboff Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Feb 07, 2016 4:58 pm
Posts: 114
Jizzer wrote:
I struggle to get my head round how all these 'budget crunches' means we constantly pay more but at the same time get less in return :USTUPID: Someone at the top must be laughing all the way to the bank


The equilibrium has tipped I'm afraid and it's going to get worse.

Housing,roads,and healthcare will be at the top of every councils to do list before they think about leisure facilities and stadiums

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 6:41 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1226
Yes. I agree there regarding the argument for housing, roads and healthcare.

However, in the past 10-15 years there has been a lot of new stadia built the length and breadth of the country for both rugby and football

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 8:12 am
gowerthegroap User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2006 2:11 am
Posts: 555
New RL stadiums built in last 20 years:

Widnes
St Helens
Warrington
Leigh
Salford

Shared with football club:

Wigan
Hull FC
Huddersfield

Now, what is it that has enabled all these Lancashire based clubs within close proximity to one another to throw up new RL anchor stadia and not one Yorkshire based club build anything?

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 8:49 am
M62 J30 TRINITY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1754
can the hospitality block and new roofs be moved? Part of the temporary move to Dewsbury maybe.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 8:53 am
M62 J30 TRINITY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1754
gowerthegroap wrote:
New RL stadiums built in last 20 years:

Widnes
St Helens
Warrington
Leigh
Salford

Shared with football club:

Wigan
Hull FC
Huddersfield

Now, what is it that has enabled all these Lancashire based clubs within close proximity to one another to throw up new RL anchor stadia and not one Yorkshire based club build anything?

Any other council would do all they could to push and promote and do everything thing they could to make a community stadium they didn't have to fund happen. What do our council do "it's nothing to do with us". Why?

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:29 am
charlie63wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1189
gowerthegroap wrote:
New RL stadiums built in last 20 years:

Widnes
St Helens
Warrington
Leigh
Salford

Shared with football club:

Wigan
Hull FC
Huddersfield

Now, what is it that has enabled all these Lancashire based clubs within close proximity to one another to throw up new RL anchor stadia and not one Yorkshire based club build anything?

A very good question? Do you have any answers? It dismays me related to Trinity. This talk of a Newcastle franchise being our new fate is appalling. I would be leaving RL as a spectator if that happens. This is reminiscent of MK Dons and what a disgrace that was. Are times so bad the WMDC cannot see the value of keeping RL in Wakefield/ They could do a lot that facilitates it that doesn't cost much, instead of obstructing as they have

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:35 am
charlie63wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1189
snowie wrote:
here's a classic, wrenthorpe park and surrounding area used to a have well cut park where kids could play, now its over grown and the councils excuse is they want to turn into a nature reserve for the wildlife cost cutting at its best,
the tennis courts are now derelict, the bowling green gets kids playing football on it because the fields are crap to play on, usual thing where ever they can save money they will and this stems form the top which is the government,
there are people within the system that are creaming it, why do you think brexit came about, why do you think trump got elected, people have had enough, time we stood and actually make a scene,

these unscrupulous need to be brought to question

Totally agree Snowie. Most ordinary people do not ask for much. Wealth would be nice and Lord knows if my 69 Million has come up last night (must check) I'll be buying BV and rebuilding it, but we would just be happy with fair wages, fairness in society and little things, like the joy that sport brings, being promoted by our governors. They promote what suits them. As you say, no wonder people fall for the guff from the people you mention

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:39 am
thebeagle Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 244
Well answer this then Jakey. Will you support the club with your presence at Dewsbury, Featherstone or other feasible venue?

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:44 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25537
Location: Poodle Power!
Bigboff wrote:
The equilibrium has tipped I'm afraid and it's going to get worse.

Housing,roads,and healthcare will be at the top of every councils to do list before they think about leisure facilities and stadiums


All very true but what has this to do with Newmarket?

There is no rate payers money involved here just the will of our elected representatives and their employees to do their job, ie enforce the agreements - what you are on about is just a smoke screen in this case.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, ant1, charlie63wildcat, coco the fullback, dull nickname, Eastern Wildcat, imwakefieldtillidie, JINJER, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, jus@casvegas, Kenny236, lampyboy, M62 J30 TRINITY, Manuel, PopTart, ricardo07, Sandal Cat, steadygetyerboots-on, The Dreadnought, thebeagle, TrinFanX, vastman, WF Rhino, Wildthing, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 212 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,535,7541,68675,8384,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 16th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEIGH
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
v
WIDNES  
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  














c}