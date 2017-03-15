snowie wrote: here's a classic, wrenthorpe park and surrounding area used to a have well cut park where kids could play, now its over grown and the councils excuse is they want to turn into a nature reserve for the wildlife cost cutting at its best,

the tennis courts are now derelict, the bowling green gets kids playing football on it because the fields are crap to play on, usual thing where ever they can save money they will and this stems form the top which is the government,

there are people within the system that are creaming it, why do you think brexit came about, why do you think trump got elected, people have had enough, time we stood and actually make a scene,



these unscrupulous need to be brought to question

Totally agree Snowie. Most ordinary people do not ask for much. Wealth would be nice and Lord knows if my 69 Million has come up last night (must check) I'll be buying BV and rebuilding it, but we would just be happy with fair wages, fairness in society and little things, like the joy that sport brings, being promoted by our governors. They promote what suits them. As you say, no wonder people fall for the guff from the people you mention