Jizzer wrote:
I struggle to get my head round how all these 'budget crunches' means we constantly pay more but at the same time get less in return
Someone at the top must be laughing all the way to the bank
The equilibrium has tipped I'm afraid and it's going to get worse.
Housing,roads,and healthcare will be at the top of every councils to do list before they think about leisure facilities and stadiums
Wed Mar 15, 2017 6:41 am
Yes. I agree there regarding the argument for housing, roads and healthcare.
However, in the past 10-15 years there has been a lot of new stadia built the length and breadth of the country for both rugby and football
Wed Mar 15, 2017 8:12 am
New RL stadiums built in last 20 years:
Widnes
St Helens
Warrington
Leigh
Salford
Shared with football club:
Wigan
Hull FC
Huddersfield
Now, what is it that has enabled all these Lancashire based clubs within close proximity to one another to throw up new RL anchor stadia and not one Yorkshire based club build anything?
Wed Mar 15, 2017 8:49 am
can the hospitality block and new roofs be moved? Part of the temporary move to Dewsbury maybe.
Wed Mar 15, 2017 8:53 am
Any other council would do all they could to push and promote and do everything thing they could to make a community stadium they didn't have to fund happen. What do our council do "it's nothing to do with us". Why?
Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:29 am
A very good question? Do you have any answers? It dismays me related to Trinity. This talk of a Newcastle franchise being our new fate is appalling. I would be leaving RL as a spectator if that happens. This is reminiscent of MK Dons and what a disgrace that was. Are times so bad the WMDC cannot see the value of keeping RL in Wakefield/ They could do a lot that facilitates it that doesn't cost much, instead of obstructing as they have
Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:35 am
snowie wrote:
here's a classic, wrenthorpe park and surrounding area used to a have well cut park where kids could play, now its over grown and the councils excuse is they want to turn into a nature reserve for the wildlife cost cutting at its best,
the tennis courts are now derelict, the bowling green gets kids playing football on it because the fields are crap to play on, usual thing where ever they can save money they will and this stems form the top which is the government,
there are people within the system that are creaming it, why do you think brexit came about, why do you think trump got elected, people have had enough, time we stood and actually make a scene,
these unscrupulous need to be brought to question
Totally agree Snowie. Most ordinary people do not ask for much. Wealth would be nice and Lord knows if my 69 Million has come up last night (must check) I'll be buying BV and rebuilding it, but we would just be happy with fair wages, fairness in society and little things, like the joy that sport brings, being promoted by our governors. They promote what suits them. As you say, no wonder people fall for the guff from the people you mention
Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:39 am
Well answer this then Jakey. Will you support the club with your presence at Dewsbury, Featherstone or other feasible venue?
Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:44 am
Bigboff wrote:
The equilibrium has tipped I'm afraid and it's going to get worse.
Housing,roads,and healthcare will be at the top of every councils to do list before they think about leisure facilities and stadiums
All very true but what has this to do with Newmarket?
There is no rate payers money involved here just the will of our elected representatives and their employees to do their job, ie enforce the agreements - what you are on about is just a smoke screen in this case.
