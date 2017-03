gowerthegroap wrote: New RL stadiums built in last 20 years:



Widnes

St Helens

Warrington

Leigh

Salford



Shared with football club:



Wigan

Hull FC

Huddersfield



Now, what is it that has enabled all these Lancashire based clubs within close proximity to one another to throw up new RL anchor stadia and not one Yorkshire based club build anything?

Any other council would do all they could to push and promote and do everything thing they could to make a community stadium they didn't have to fund happen. What do our council do "it's nothing to do with us". Why?