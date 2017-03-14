We have voluntarily agreed to leave our home without a plan to return. We face the possibility of moving to Dewsbury a ground that like Belle Vue is not up to SL standard. This means someone will need to spend some money but it can't be us because why fund a third party ground and ignore our current home.

I get the impression that the Featherstone offer that went public was not received too well because I am sure we have a plan that may turn out to be more controversial. I have no inside knowledge but I do get the impression that the supporters have become pawns in a much larger game of egos. I think we are now looking to try to embarrass the council but I fear we will be the losers because we could end up playing miles away from Wakefield in a substandard ground. The board may have the support of some on the forum but I am not sure they can count on the majority depending on where we end up playing.

If we have any intentions of remaining Wakefield Trinity and playing in the city we must have a plan and a timeframe to return or our current board could succeed in doing to the club what Maurice Lindsey failed to do.

I regret many of you are deluding yourselves if you believe that moving out of the city is a move worth doing because rugby and its supporters are very loyal to the team in their city especially in Wakefield because we have had more reason than most to seek glory elsewhere. We would rather walk away than support a team that is no longer affiliated with this area.