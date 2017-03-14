|
I agree.How on earth were parks etc well kept in 50's and 60's?
Tue Mar 14, 2017 4:30 pm
If we do move MC will get the best deal regarding rent/facilities etc. Dewsbury would be best option in my opinion as it's closer for most of us but I'm sure he'll look at all options. I'm glad we are finally pushing the issue and getting some truths out. Stick together keep supporting the club & trust and our City will get our community stadium.
Up the Trin
Tue Mar 14, 2017 5:49 pm
Surely now, the truth has to come out on all sides.
Who said what, who did what, who didn't do what.
None of this dignified silence and not wanting to upset things at a difficult stage of negotiations. We've had a stomach full of that for god knows how many years.
Instead of rumour and innuendo, let's have a few facts!
As George Orwell said:
"During times of universal deceit, telling the truth becomes a revolutionary act."
Tue Mar 14, 2017 6:49 pm
Jizzer wrote:
I struggle to get my head round how all these 'budget crunches' means we constantly pay more but at the same time get less in return
Someone at the top must be laughing all the way to the bank
Just what I've been saying myself Jizzer. Just look next door at Barnsley. Simlar heritage to Wakey with predominantly working class people. They're currently rebuilding the town centre. A New library, new cinema,, bowling alley, new shops. Why aren't their citizens being deprived???? We have to listen to whingeing Box and the like telling us taht we are all going to have to pay now and receive less in return. It's immoral
Tue Mar 14, 2017 8:19 pm
Sandal Cat wrote:
Andrea is being very helpful so please can I request that we dont bombard her with e-mails.
We could ask her to arrange for the council to benefit from the same deal they provided to Surrey Council, now that would be useful.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 9:48 pm
We have voluntarily agreed to leave our home without a plan to return. We face the possibility of moving to Dewsbury a ground that like Belle Vue is not up to SL standard. This means someone will need to spend some money but it can't be us because why fund a third party ground and ignore our current home.
I get the impression that the Featherstone offer that went public was not received too well because I am sure we have a plan that may turn out to be more controversial. I have no inside knowledge but I do get the impression that the supporters have become pawns in a much larger game of egos. I think we are now looking to try to embarrass the council but I fear we will be the losers because we could end up playing miles away from Wakefield in a substandard ground. The board may have the support of some on the forum but I am not sure they can count on the majority depending on where we end up playing.
If we have any intentions of remaining Wakefield Trinity and playing in the city we must have a plan and a timeframe to return or our current board could succeed in doing to the club what Maurice Lindsey failed to do.
I regret many of you are deluding yourselves if you believe that moving out of the city is a move worth doing because rugby and its supporters are very loyal to the team in their city especially in Wakefield because we have had more reason than most to seek glory elsewhere. We would rather walk away than support a team that is no longer affiliated with this area.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 9:55 pm
Lawefield44 wrote:
I agree, an absolute disgrace. I know the council have had a cut in their budget but these things are basics for those of us who cant afford to pay for ourselves or our kids to join private golf clubs etc
here's a classic, wrenthorpe park and surrounding area used to a have well cut park where kids could play, now its over grown and the councils excuse is they want to turn into a nature reserve for the wildlife cost cutting at its best,
the tennis courts are now derelict, the bowling green gets kids playing football on it because the fields are crap to play on, usual thing where ever they can save money they will and this stems form the top which is the government,
there are people within the system that are creaming it, why do you think brexit came about, why do you think trump got elected, people have had enough, time we stood and actually make a scene,
these unscrupulous need to be brought to question
Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:53 pm
Scarlet Pimpernell wrote:
I think we are now looking to try to embarrass the council ....
you're right, it will fail, they won't ever be embarrassed about anything ever, power corrupts, absolute power corrupts absolutely.
if we can't hold them to account, and an effective mechanism for that doesn't exist, they'll do what they like.....so that's that.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 11:40 pm
Still do not get why it would not work at Dewsbury for example.Oh silly me not everyone is a true supporter as I am and have been for 60 years.If I can adapt , having experienced the glory years at Belle Vue, why cannot some of the miserable doubters not .Just get behind the team wherever we play and make it work. To be honest I regard the move as a fresh start and a great opportunity.
Are you supporters or what?
Tue Mar 14, 2017 11:51 pm
thebeagle wrote:
Oh silly me not everyone is a true supporter as I am
No my dad's harder than your dad!
