Lawefield44 wrote:
I agree, an absolute disgrace. I know the council have had a cut in their budget but these things are basics for those of us who cant afford to pay for ourselves or our kids to join private golf clubs etc
here's a classic, wrenthorpe park and surrounding area used to a have well cut park where kids could play, now its over grown and the councils excuse is they want to turn into a nature reserve for the wildlife cost cutting at its best,
the tennis courts are now derelict, the bowling green gets kids playing football on it because the fields are crap to play on, usual thing where ever they can save money they will and this stems form the top which is the government,
there are people within the system that are creaming it, why do you think brexit came about, why do you think trump got elected, people have had enough, time we stood and actually make a scene,
these unscrupulous need to be brought to question