WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Update On Stadium

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Update On Stadium

 
Post a reply

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 3:28 pm
thebeagle Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 242
I agree.How on earth were parks etc well kept in 50's and 60's?

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 4:30 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1752
If we do move MC will get the best deal regarding rent/facilities etc. Dewsbury would be best option in my opinion as it's closer for most of us but I'm sure he'll look at all options. I'm glad we are finally pushing the issue and getting some truths out. Stick together keep supporting the club & trust and our City will get our community stadium.

Up the Trin

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 5:49 pm
TrinFanX User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue May 12, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 55
Surely now, the truth has to come out on all sides.

Who said what, who did what, who didn't do what.

None of this dignified silence and not wanting to upset things at a difficult stage of negotiations. We've had a stomach full of that for god knows how many years.

Instead of rumour and innuendo, let's have a few facts!

As George Orwell said:
"During times of universal deceit, telling the truth becomes a revolutionary act."

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 6:49 pm
Redscat Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 418
Jizzer wrote:
I struggle to get my head round how all these 'budget crunches' means we constantly pay more but at the same time get less in return :USTUPID: Someone at the top must be laughing all the way to the bank


Just what I've been saying myself Jizzer. Just look next door at Barnsley. Simlar heritage to Wakey with predominantly working class people. They're currently rebuilding the town centre. A New library, new cinema,, bowling alley, new shops. Why aren't their citizens being deprived???? We have to listen to whingeing Box and the like telling us taht we are all going to have to pay now and receive less in return. It's immoral

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 8:19 pm
Scarlet Pimpernell Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Feb 23, 2014 5:43 pm
Posts: 981
Sandal Cat wrote:
Andrea is being very helpful so please can I request that we dont bombard her with e-mails.


We could ask her to arrange for the council to benefit from the same deal they provided to Surrey Council, now that would be useful.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 9:48 pm
Scarlet Pimpernell Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Feb 23, 2014 5:43 pm
Posts: 981
We have voluntarily agreed to leave our home without a plan to return. We face the possibility of moving to Dewsbury a ground that like Belle Vue is not up to SL standard. This means someone will need to spend some money but it can't be us because why fund a third party ground and ignore our current home.
I get the impression that the Featherstone offer that went public was not received too well because I am sure we have a plan that may turn out to be more controversial. I have no inside knowledge but I do get the impression that the supporters have become pawns in a much larger game of egos. I think we are now looking to try to embarrass the council but I fear we will be the losers because we could end up playing miles away from Wakefield in a substandard ground. The board may have the support of some on the forum but I am not sure they can count on the majority depending on where we end up playing.
If we have any intentions of remaining Wakefield Trinity and playing in the city we must have a plan and a timeframe to return or our current board could succeed in doing to the club what Maurice Lindsey failed to do.
I regret many of you are deluding yourselves if you believe that moving out of the city is a move worth doing because rugby and its supporters are very loyal to the team in their city especially in Wakefield because we have had more reason than most to seek glory elsewhere. We would rather walk away than support a team that is no longer affiliated with this area.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 9:55 pm
snowie User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17701
Lawefield44 wrote:
I agree, an absolute disgrace. I know the council have had a cut in their budget but these things are basics for those of us who cant afford to pay for ourselves or our kids to join private golf clubs etc
here's a classic, wrenthorpe park and surrounding area used to a have well cut park where kids could play, now its over grown and the councils excuse is they want to turn into a nature reserve for the wildlife cost cutting at its best,
the tennis courts are now derelict, the bowling green gets kids playing football on it because the fields are crap to play on, usual thing where ever they can save money they will and this stems form the top which is the government,
there are people within the system that are creaming it, why do you think brexit came about, why do you think trump got elected, people have had enough, time we stood and actually make a scene,

these unscrupulous need to be brought to question
look out for our Legend and Belle Vue Blonde :CHEERS:

Image

http://www.trinitybrewery.co.uk/

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:53 pm
Upanunder Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 89
Scarlet Pimpernell wrote:
I think we are now looking to try to embarrass the council ....


you're right, it will fail, they won't ever be embarrassed about anything ever, power corrupts, absolute power corrupts absolutely.
if we can't hold them to account, and an effective mechanism for that doesn't exist, they'll do what they like.....so that's that.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, Bal, cocker, DonniCat, eastardsley, Egg Banjo, Felis Silvestris, JINJER, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, M62 J30 TRINITY, pitchy, Sandal Cat, thebeagle, Towns88, Tricky2309, TrinFanX, try scorer, Upanunder, wakeytrin, wotsupcas, Yahoo [Bot] and 292 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,535,6492,07975,8384,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 16th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEIGH
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
v
WIDNES  
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  














c}