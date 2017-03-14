WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Update On Stadium

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:03 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
From what I remember about Batleys ground, it would take more to get Mount Pleasant up to SL standard than it would Dewsbury.

For a "left field" ground, when is Sheffield's new stadium due to be ready and what kind of capacity will it be.
They may owe us a favour ? (it's a long walk from the Connie club though).

It's improved a lot and is a tidy little ground these days but it would still take some investment to get it up to standard, as would Dewsbury. I'd say it would probably cost about similar amounts so we may as well head down Owl lane given the relationship we have with them already with the dual reg deal and the academy moving there next month.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:07 pm
All of the championship grounds around us would need major investment to bring them up to modern super league standards, it's sad that we'd look to invest money in another clubs ground but were unable/unwilling to invest money in our own ground. The club has been hoodwinked repeatedly and it must be quite embarrassing really

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:26 pm
I know its a bit late and pointless to suggest it now but was the old power station site ever looked at as a possible site for a new ground, not far from Belle Vue, well within the city and as far as I know laid idle for decades. Can just imagine the ground there with a path along the river for foot traffic, plenty of space for parking and access road fm the A638.
It's all down to planning, funding and the will but have thought about it for a while.
Would be gutted to leave Belle Vue, holds a lot of memories and probably like most on here generations of my family have shared in the same passion for the place.
I do think MC is doing a great job with the club but with one arm tied behind his back

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:29 pm
Lawefield44 wrote:
I know its a bit late and pointless to suggest it now but was the old power station site ever looked at as a possible site for a new ground, not far from Belle Vue, well within the city and as far as I know laid idle for decades. Can just imagine the ground there with a path along the river for foot traffic, plenty of space for parking and access road fm the A638.
It's all down to planning, funding and the will but have thought about it for a while.
Would be gutted to leave Belle Vue, holds a lot of memories and probably like most on here generations of my family have shared in the same passion for the place.
I do think MC is doing a great job with the club but with one arm tied behind his back

Think this was looked at when Ted Richardson was in charge.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:35 pm
Thanks, thought it must have been at some point and probably for some reason was a none starter, just wishful thinking on my part.

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:53 pm
Lawefield44 wrote:
I do think MC is doing a great job with the club but with one arm tied behind his back


One arm? Box and Walker have trussed him up like an oven ready chicken.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 1:20 pm
Slugger McBatt wrote:
So if I can summarise the Yorkcourt actions thus:
1. Fooled the club and supporters into believing that they would fund a community stadium if they supported the Newmarket development, thus stopping the club and Trust examining other options.
2. Fooled the club into believing that they would buy Belle Vue to provide the community stadium, thus stopping the club and Trust from buying it themselves.

It absolutely beggars belief. How MC can stay sane is beyond me.


How does the old saying go: "fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me"

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 3:09 pm
Sacred Cow wrote:
Our council just love their sporting facilities don't they?

http://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/news/council-golf-courses-to-close-as-part-of-budget-crunch-1-8437757


I struggle to get my head round how all these 'budget crunches' means we constantly pay more but at the same time get less in return :USTUPID: Someone at the top must be laughing all the way to the bank

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 3:19 pm
I agree, an absolute disgrace. I know the council have had a cut in their budget but these things are basics for those of us who cant afford to pay for ourselves or our kids to join private golf clubs etc

Re: Update On Stadium

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 3:25 pm
What publicly available sports are going to be available in the city when these close? As far as I can tell, there's a swimming pool, a running track, crown green bowls, and an 18 hole golf course. The sports and leisure facilities in Wakefield are shocking.
c}