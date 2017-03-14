I know its a bit late and pointless to suggest it now but was the old power station site ever looked at as a possible site for a new ground, not far from Belle Vue, well within the city and as far as I know laid idle for decades. Can just imagine the ground there with a path along the river for foot traffic, plenty of space for parking and access road fm the A638.

It's all down to planning, funding and the will but have thought about it for a while.

Would be gutted to leave Belle Vue, holds a lot of memories and probably like most on here generations of my family have shared in the same passion for the place.

I do think MC is doing a great job with the club but with one arm tied behind his back